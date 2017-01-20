The U.S. Department of Energy's CALiPER program has released a new Snapshot Report on LED troffer luminaires. Among the key findings of the Snapshot, which is based on DOE's LED Lighting Facts database:

• The efficacy of LED troffers is notably higher than what's typical of troffers that are fitted with fluorescent lamps. About 10% of the listed products had a luminous efficacy greater than 125 lm/W -- substantially higher than the efficacy of fluorescent-based troffers, which tops out at under 100 lm/W.

• Color and power quality for troffers were very similar to that of fluores­cent troffers.

• The LED troffers had a variety of CCTs, but almost all of them had a CRI in the 80s.