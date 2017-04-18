With today’s emphasis on efficiency and longevity, light emitting diode (LED) lighting has become the first choice for many new construction and renovation projects, and the source is now creating opportunities for what light can do beyond illumination. LEDs can be individually controllable for light output and also for correlated color temperature (CCT) and even chromaticity. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) predicts that connected lighting/controls will account for one-third of ...