Electrical Construction & Maintenance (EC&M) Magazine
Home > Design > Lightfair Show Coverage > Lightfair 2017: Mike Eby's Product Picks — Part 3

Lightfair 2017: Mike Eby's Product Picks — Part 3

May 11, 2017
Comments 0
  • Columbia-Lighting-LZPT.jpg

    Columbia Lighting: LZPT Luminaire

    Designed for restricted plenum spaces, the DLC-qualified LED Zero Plenum Troffer (LZPT) offers a housing depth of only 1½ in. (no taller than a standard T-bar) and does not intrude into usable plenum space. Featuring a 60,000-hr life and four LED color choices, the troffer comes in multiple lumen packages ranging from 1,900 lm to 9,100 lm. Other highlights include color consistency to a 3-step MacAdam ellipse, 82 CRI, QR code traceability, and a 5-yr warranty.

    Columbia Lighting

    More
  • MYO.jpg

    Acuity Brands: Gotham MYO

    The Gotham MYO Series of multifunctional luminaires delivers up to three layers of light — ambient, task, and accent — from a single, minimalistic form factor. Offering up to 1,500 lm per head with up to three heads per fixture, the individual heads produce no dead spots in aiming with 40° tilt and 365° rotation. Refractors, with 11 different beam angles, are field interchangeable.

    Acuity Brands

     

    More
  • EYE-Lighting-EYELED-Glass-Jacket-Retrofit-Lamp-photo.jpg

    EYE Lighting: EYELED Glass Jacket Series

    The EYELED Glass Jacket Series mogul base is a fully self-contained LED retrofit in an HID glass lamp package. The product screws directly into conventional and historically styled post-tops, floodlights, wall packs, high-bays, and other high-output luminaires. Offered in 25W, 50W, and 75W models, lumen output ranges from 3,000 lm to 10,000 lm. In addition, the product  has a 50,000-hr life, 5-yr warranty, and is UL-listed.

    EYE Lighting

     

    More
  • LG Troffer_2x4_sensor_2.jpg

    LG Electronics USA: ZigBee-Enabled Retrofit Troffer

    Equipped with Sensor Connect technology, the Simple Choice retrofit LED troffer can be programmed with customizable light levels. Users can employ the company’s mobile application, available on Android devices, to group and manage features with the touch of a button. Using the ZigBee open standard protocol, the troffer offers an integrated daylight and occupancy sensor with three levels of system integration, including standalone, group, and third-party wireless controls. Available in 2-ft × 2-ft and 2-ft ×4-ft configurations as lay-in fixtures, the products deliver 150 lm/W output.

    LG Electronics

     

     

     

    More
  • blr-PAGE-Image.jpg

    Vapor Tight High-Bay Retrofit

    Designed to install in less than 5 min, the Vapor Tight High-Bay Retrofit Luminaire reduces power consumption by 50%, according to the company. Features of the ETL-listed luminaire include: a durable aluminum one-piece kit; 0V to 10V dimmable driver (100%-5%); frosted acrylic, clear acrylic, or polycarbonate lens options; and a 5-yr warranty.

    ILP

    More
  • DRDHNJD_Family_Round_Trim_thumb_big.jpg

    DMF Lighting: DRDHNJD Downlight

    The first LED housing designed for mutlifamily buildings, the DRDHNJD recessed downlight features a 4-in. aperture. Highlights include: fire and sound ratings that eliminate the need for drywall boxing; tool-free direct feed of nonmetallic sheathed cable, vertical height adjustable for flush alignment even after mounting; and a twist-and-lock feature for easy trim installation. In addition, the product offers 750-lm and 1,000-lm outputs; 2,700K, 3,000K, 3,500K, and 4,000K color temperatures; a 93+ CRI; and flicker-free TRIAC/ELV dimming down to 5% nominal measured light output.

    DMF Lighting

     

    More
  • Dual-Lite.jpg

    Dual-Lite: GeoPak

    The GeoPak Series consists of three compact geometric wall-pack shapes in four finishes. The luminaire can be applied as a path of egress fixture over the door alone, or as part of the total wall-pack building solution when coupled with the matching AC-only models. The Normally On/Emergency version features Spectron self-test/self-diagnostics and offers a long-life Lithium Iron Phosphate battery. A heater option for colder climates is also provided. In addition, the product offers forward throw and side-to-side emergency coverage and over 3,000 lm in AC mode.

    Dual-Lite

     

    More

  • Related Galleries / Refresh Gallery

Don't miss the final round of products that snagged Editor-in-Chief Mike Eby's interest while he's been covering the 2017 Lightfair International show in Philadelphia. If you didn't catch his previous product picks, no worries. Kick off your shoes, grab a snack, relax, and click the links below to view them.

Related Galleries:

Lightfair 2017: Mike Eby's Product Picks — Part 2

 

 

 

Lightfair 2017: Mike Eby's Product Picks — Part 1

 

 

Please or Register to post comments.

Electrical Testing Feed
Join the Discussion on EC&M Talk

EC&M Webinars
Nov 9, 2016
Webinar

Technology Enabled Data Center Life Cycle Services

This webinar will discuss the benefits of cloud connected data center monitoring, different levels of monitoring and the potential effects on availability and efficiency....More
Nov 2, 2016
Webinar

There is More to a Data Center than White Space; A Holistic Approach to Facility Monitoring and Control

This webinar will discuss the benefits of cloud connected data center monitoring, different levels of monitoring and the potential effects on availability and efficiency....More
View More Webinars
EC&M Learning Center
Understanding the 2014 NEC, Volume 1 (Articles 90 to 480)
This resource has proven itself in the field and in the exam room. This latest edition will provide you with a rock-solid foundation...
Understanding NEC Requirements for Grounding vs Bonding
One of the most confusing areas of the trade continues to be grounding and bonding, which is why this book needs to be in the hands...
Changes to The NEC 2014
Don't let the scale of the code changes intimidate you, this book will get you up to speed on the most essential...
BROWSE ALL TITLES

Connect With Us
Ecmweb.com
Related EC&M Sites
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×