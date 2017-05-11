Lightfair 2017: Mike Eby's Product Picks — Part 3

Dual-Lite: GeoPak

The GeoPak Series consists of three compact geometric wall-pack shapes in four finishes. The luminaire can be applied as a path of egress fixture over the door alone, or as part of the total wall-pack building solution when coupled with the matching AC-only models. The Normally On/Emergency version features Spectron self-test/self-diagnostics and offers a long-life Lithium Iron Phosphate battery. A heater option for colder climates is also provided. In addition, the product offers forward throw and side-to-side emergency coverage and over 3,000 lm in AC mode.

