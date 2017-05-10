Electrical Construction & Maintenance (EC&M) Magazine
Lightfair 2017: Mike Eby's Product Picks — Part 2

May 10, 2017
  • EPCO---GU24-LED-KEYLESS-LAMP-HOLDER2.jpg

    EPCO: GU24 Lamp Holders

    GU24 LED lamp holders are comprised of a 9W bi-pin LED lamp and polycarbonate diffuser. Designed for use with a standard wall switch, the lamp holders are offered in keyless and pull chain models. In addition, the products are impact resistant and come with pre-installed 7-in. connectors. Features include: 800-lm output, 2,700K color temperature, and 88 lm/W efficacy.

    EPCO

  • Forest-Lighitng-troffer_4ft.jpg

    Forest Lighting: DLC Premium Troffers/Panels

    DLC Premium LED troffers come in 2-ft × 2-ft and 2-ft × 4-ft sizes and 3,500K, 4,000K, and 5,000K color temperatures. The luminaires feature a 70,000-hr life, a CRI of > 80, and an operating temperature range of -4°F to +104°F. In addition, they are suitable for office, school, and retail applications; are easy to install; and have no sharp edges.

    Forest Lighting

  • Philips-Lighitng-easysmart.jpg

    Philips Lighting: EasySmart TLED

    The EasySmart TLED is the first wireless, network-capable linear lamp retrofit that offers plug-and-play installation. According to the company, the lamp provides 50% or more energy savings compared to conventional lamps and features a 50,000-hr life with the use of dimming, occupancy sensing, and/or daylight harvesting. In addition, the product includes an app-based tool for easy zoning of up to 50 TLEDs per switch.

    Philips Lighting

  • Douglas---Dialog-Room-Controller-2.jpg

    Douglas Lighting Controls: Dialog Room Controller 2

    The Dialog Room Controller 2 for light and receptacle control of offices, classrooms, and other defined spaces is a standalone system factory-configured with wall station switches, occupancy and daylight sensors that connect to the controller through a low-voltage power and data network. Featuring Plug ‘N Control functionality for up to two separate 20A loads and two independent 0V to 10V dimming channels, the controller comes in a lightweight enclosure and is easy to install.

    Douglas Lighting Controls

  • LEDtronics PR_HBL005_hi-res.jpg

    LEDtronics: LED High-Bay

    These DLC-listed low-profile high-bay luminaires consume 100W to 200W and are designed to replace 400W HIDs all the way up to 750W. Available with reflector attachments, the polycarbonate reflector comes in 60° and 70° options, while the aluminum reflector comes in 60° and 90° options. An attachable mounting bracket is also available as an accessory. Available color temperatures include 4,000K and 5,000K, while lumen output ranges from 13,000 lm to 26,000 lm.

    LEDtronics

  • Lutron-wireless-fixture.jpg

    Lutron Electronics: Vive IoT Platform

    The Vive Integral Fixture Control is a wireless lighting control solution that can turn any luminaire into a wireless, smart one. Designed for standalone use or within the Vive wireless lighting control system, the technology works with any EcoSystem LED driver or third-party DALI drivers. Available in RF-only and sensor-enabled versions, the RF-only version can be mounted above the ceiling and paired with the company’s area level wireless sensors. Other features include luminaire-level occupancy sensing and daylight harvesting capabilities.

    Lutron

     

  • Osram-SIMPLUX.jpg

    Osram: SIMPLUX

    SIMPLUX is a standalone wireless lighting control system designed for small- to mid-sized spaces up to 10,000 sq ft and/or up to 100 nodes. For maximum design flexibility, the product enables users to choose virtually any manufacturer’s luminaire that has a 0V to 10V dimmable ballast or LED driver, and deliver fixture-by-fixture or full group control, as needed. The system also offers an easy upgrade path to POLARIS 3D software and the ENCELIUM networked light management system for more sophisticated, enterprise-level control or integration to building automation systems via BACNet.

    Osram

  • Orion-Energy-Systems-VTOD1-2ft-NSF-768x548.jpg

    Orion Energy Systems: APOLLO Class LED VaporTight

    The APOLLO LED VaporTight product family is now NSF/ANSI Standard 2 certified. Offering 155 lm/W output, the luminaire features wide-ranging dimming options, instant-on performance, and a 125,000-hr life. The luminaire features a smooth dustproof surface with a watertight seal that can withstand high pressure wash downs up to 1,500 psi. The bi-level, dual-circuit dimming allows high and low lumen light levels in one fixture. In addition, the product is available in a wide body style in 2-ft and 4-ft lengths, and in a narrow body style, offered in 4-ft and 8-ft lengths.

    Orion Energy Systems

  • Keystone-SmartSafe-Family.jpg

    Keystone Technologies: SmartSafe LED Emergency Backup

    SmartSafe LED emergency back-up lighting products now include a variety of constant power one-piece models in a range of 20V to 54V. Available in 5W or 12W versions, the one-piece models are offered in three different case designs — standard side exit, dual flex (which supports the remote mounting of downlights and other remote-mounted systems), and rear junction-single flex (which enables the unit to be mounted to a junction box or otherwise exterior to a fixture).

    Keystone Technologies

Don't miss the second series of cutting-edge products that Editor-in-Chief Mike Eby found while exploring the 2017 Lightfair International show floor in Philadelphia today. And don't forget to tune in tomorrow for the third and final roundup of Mike's top product picks!

Lightfair 2017: Mike Eby's Product Picks — Part 1

 

