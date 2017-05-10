Lightfair 2017: Mike Eby's Product Picks — Part 2

LEDtronics: LED High-Bay

These DLC-listed low-profile high-bay luminaires consume 100W to 200W and are designed to replace 400W HIDs all the way up to 750W. Available with reflector attachments, the polycarbonate reflector comes in 60° and 70° options, while the aluminum reflector comes in 60° and 90° options. An attachable mounting bracket is also available as an accessory. Available color temperatures include 4,000K and 5,000K, while lumen output ranges from 13,000 lm to 26,000 lm.

LEDtronics