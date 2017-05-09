Lightfair 2017: Mike Eby's Product Picks — Part 1

Fulham: LED Shoebox Retrofit Kit

The universal voltage LED Shoebox Retrofit Kit replaces conventional shoebox lighting and 400W HID luminaires. The kit comes in a single configuration for outdoor applications using street lamps, parking lights, and area lighting luminaires. Designed to support 120V to 227V with low total harmonic distortion (THD), the product features an integrated thermal management system. In addition, it can be used in dry or damp locations, is UL-classified for field installation, and can be fitted in from 5 min to 10 min. An outdoor/high-output version complies with DLC 4.0. Other features include a programmable driver that can be configured for 165W to 53W, seven programmable wattage settings for multiple lumen outputs (preset by request), and dimming that can be programmed from 100% to 10% or 0%. The unit also is compatible with daylight harvesting controls, occupancy sensors, and building automation systems.

Fulham