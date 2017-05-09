Electrical Construction & Maintenance (EC&M) Magazine
Home > Design > Lightfair Show Coverage > Lightfair 2017: Mike Eby's Product Picks — Part 1

Lightfair 2017: Mike Eby's Product Picks — Part 1

May 9, 2017
Comments 0
  • Barron-LED-Highbay-and-Canopy.jpg

    Barron Lighting Group: Trace* Lite ALH

    The Trace*Lite Architectural Linear High-Bay (ALH) is suitable for retail, large meeting spaces, gymnasiums, commercial, and other applications that normally use a traditional HID or linear fluorescent high-bay. Designed for mounting heights up to 50 ft, the luminaire includes LED light engines with diffused lens optics. In addition, the 200W, 4-ft product produces more than 25,300 lm and is suited for high ambient temperatures up to 50°C.

    Barron Lighting Group

    More
  • Cree-LTG-ZR-C-Troffer-030917-009_mr-2.jpg

    Cree: ZR-C

    The ZR-C commercial troffer includes the company’s SmartCast Technology for advanced control and offers efficiency at 125 lm/W, making it up to 10% more efficient compared to similar products. Featuring DLC Premium 4.1 certification, the CA Title 24-compliant troffer contains an intuitive room-side removable lens with magnetic fasteners for easy access and maintenance. Features include: a matte finish, an ultra-thin 3.9-in height, and lightweight design, making it suitable for a variety of plenum spaces while reducing the need for ceiling redesign in retrofit applications.

    Cree

    More
  • Eaton-Neo-Ray_Covera(top)-Converge(bottom).jpg

    Eaton: Neo-Ray with Wavestream

    Neo-Ray Covera and Converge architectural suspended luminaires include next-generation curved WaveStream LED technology, which features laser-precise AccuAim optics arranged in exacting patterns. Offering connected lighting capabilities, the two pendant families also feature the company’s LuxWire technology, allowing the luminaires to suspend in space without large, unsightly power cables. The Covera model is available in 2-ft or 4-ft lengths with a variety of mounting options and lumen packages. Custom finish options include three standard and six architectural hydrographic offerings. The Converge model comes in 4-ft and 8-ft individual units and in 4-ft increments for continuous runs — all with a variety of mounting options and curvilinear and rectilinear profiles. Both models offer 0V to 10V dimming drivers and a range of enabled and connected lighting options, allowing the lighting to be controlled by external systems or an optional FifthLight DALI driver to enable addressable digital control.

    Eaton

    More
  • Foreverlamp-HB1-54C-Fixture-(front-view).jpg

    Foreverlamp: HB Classic Series

    The HB Classic Series has been added to the company’s HB Series high-bay LED product line. The luminaire offers numerous lumen options for “true up-light” with interchangeable LED bulbs, as well as a one-piece integrated design that exceeds the DLC premium requirement. With lumen packages available from 20,000 lm through 66,000 lm, the product family delivers replacement options for 1,000W through 250W HID applications. Features include: simple mounting (hook and cord, plug), a copper-free aluminum housing, and a choice of acrylic or aluminum lens.

    Foreverlamp

    More
  • Fulham-Shoebox_sm.jpg

    Fulham: LED Shoebox Retrofit Kit

    The universal voltage LED Shoebox Retrofit Kit replaces conventional shoebox lighting and 400W HID luminaires. The kit comes in a single configuration for outdoor applications using street lamps, parking lights, and area lighting luminaires. Designed to support 120V to 227V with low total harmonic distortion (THD), the product features an integrated thermal management system. In addition, it can be used in dry or damp locations, is UL-classified for field installation, and can be fitted in from 5 min to 10 min. An outdoor/high-output version complies with DLC 4.0. Other features include a programmable driver that can be configured for 165W to 53W, seven programmable wattage settings for multiple lumen outputs (preset by request), and dimming that can be programmed from 100% to 10% or 0%. The unit also is compatible with daylight harvesting controls, occupancy sensors, and building automation systems.

    Fulham

    More
  • KILLARK-L_LALFP_right.jpg

    Killark: LALFP Series

    The LALFP Series of linear food processing luminaires is designed for both Harsh and Hazardous and Harsh Location food processing installations where NSF/ANSI Splash and Non-Food Zones – Food Equipment Certification is required. Comprised of a rugged copper-free, anodized housing and impact-resistant polycarbonate lens, the product is TYPE 4X and IP66/IP67-listed and comes in NPT and metric entries. Features include 90-min or 180-min emergency battery backup with self-diagnostics in accordance with the NFPA 101 Life Safety Code; a variety of mounting options, including swivel brackets, wall, ceiling brackets, or beam clamps; and a 100,000+ hr life.

    Killark

    More
  • LEDVANCE-SubstiTUBE-LED.jpg

    LEDVANCE: Sylvania SubstiTUBE

    Sylvania SubstiTUBE LED T5HO lamps offer the highest efficacy of their kind on the market, features a life of up to 50,000 hr (L70), reduce energy usage by up to 40%, contain no mercury or UV emissions, and provide instant light. Suitable for dry and damp locations, open and closed fixtures, the lamps are suitble for a wide range of applications, including general illumination, cove lighting, display cases, parking garages, warehouses, and tunnels. Additionally, the products deliver 3,200 lm using only 25W.

    LEDVANCE

     

    More
  • Legrand-DLM-Switch.jpg

    Legrand: DLM Color Control Switches

    The Wattstopper DLM Color Control Scene Switch (LMSW-105-CCT) is a low-voltage controller providing full customization of color temperature with four preset buttons that allow users to set and recall preset lighting color temperature scenes and one button to raise and lower lighting levels. The DLM Color Control Schedule Switch (LMTS-101-CCT) allows users to reap the benefits of Human Centric Lighting, adjusting CCT levels throughout the day without having to raise a finger. The switch enables automatic daylight cycling, replicating the natural sunrise and sunset cycle based on the building’s geographic location, making seasonal adjustments via an astronomical clock. The two products can be used separately or together.

    Legrand

    More
  • Leviton---Decora-Smart-with-Z-Wave-Plus-Technology---Products.jpg

    Leviton: Decora Smart with Z-Wave Technology

    The company has added five Z-Wave Plus-certified lighting control devices to its product offering, including 600W and 1,000W in-wall dimmers, 15A switches, as well as plug-in outlets and plug-in dimmers. The devices universally support LED, CFL, and incandescent lamps; work with Samsung SmartThings and Wink hubs; and are backwards-compatible to Leviton Vizia RF + systems. In addition, the products include a 5-yr limited warranty.

    Leviton

    More
  • MaxLite_HL-AR.jpg

    MaxLite: Hazardous Location Area Lights

    These marine-grade hazardous location area lights are certified for use in Class I, Division 2, and Class II, Division 2 spaces. Constructed with a die-cast aluminum housing and tempered glass lens, the IP66-rated luminaires are built for durability and performance in wet corrosive environments. Designed to perform in temperatures of up to 140°F (60°C), they offer outputs of 9,000 lm and 18,000 lm to replace traditional metal-halide fixtures of up to 400W. In addition, the products consume 50% less energy than conventional models, offer a life 100,000-hr life, operate on 120-277V and 347-480V inputs, and can be ceiling or wall mounted. A trunnion swivel provides adjustability from 0° to 180°.

    Maxlite

    More

  • Related Galleries / Refresh Gallery

Can't make the 2017 Lightfair International show? Don't worry. EC&M's Editor-in-Chief Mike Eby is in Philadelphia, scouring the 2017 Lightfair International show floor to bring you exclusive event coverage, such as these innovative products that caught his eye. Be sure to check back tomorrow for round two of Mike's top product picks!

Please or Register to post comments.

Electrical Testing Feed
Join the Discussion on EC&M Talk

EC&M Webinars
Nov 9, 2016
Webinar

Technology Enabled Data Center Life Cycle Services

This webinar will discuss the benefits of cloud connected data center monitoring, different levels of monitoring and the potential effects on availability and efficiency....More
Nov 2, 2016
Webinar

There is More to a Data Center than White Space; A Holistic Approach to Facility Monitoring and Control

This webinar will discuss the benefits of cloud connected data center monitoring, different levels of monitoring and the potential effects on availability and efficiency....More
View More Webinars
EC&M Learning Center
Understanding the 2014 NEC, Volume 1 (Articles 90 to 480)
This resource has proven itself in the field and in the exam room. This latest edition will provide you with a rock-solid foundation...
Understanding NEC Requirements for Grounding vs Bonding
One of the most confusing areas of the trade continues to be grounding and bonding, which is why this book needs to be in the hands...
Changes to The NEC 2014
Don't let the scale of the code changes intimidate you, this book will get you up to speed on the most essential...
BROWSE ALL TITLES

Connect With Us
Ecmweb.com
Related EC&M Sites
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×