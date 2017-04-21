This year’s conference program features 77 courses and more than 190 education hours. Its two forums – IoT & Smart Lighting Forum and Light & Health Forum – reveal how lighting and technology are transforming the future of the industry. The forums each contain six sessions on Wednesday, May 10.

The IoT & Smart Lighting Forum explores the benefits of connectivity that drive lighting and technology ahead. Topics focus on connecting luminaires and control systems to the Internet, one another (by default), and potentially other building systems. This forum strives to address both the potential and challenges of IoT and whether “smart lighting” truly extends beyond using connectivity for energy efficiency and maintenance.

The Light & Health Forum identifies the current knowledge of the impact of light on biological health and overall well-being, as well as addresses current issues such as the potential for blue light as a hazard.

Lightfair continues to offer 60- and 90-minute sessions, which cover some of the industry’s most relevant topics such as energy codes, connected lighting, IoT, LED case studies, lighting control systems, cybersecurity, sport broadcast lighting, city lighting, LED maintenance, and circadian lighting. Anyone can fit these short courses into their busy show schedule.

After carefully reviewing the full conference program, these 13 courses caught the eyes of the EC&M and Electrical Wholesaling editors.

Tuesday, May 9, 2017

3 Codes, 2 Perspectives

Kelly Cunningham, Pacific Gas & Electric and Michael Jouaneh, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

(2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.)

As the commercial building industry moves toward Zero Net Energy goals, it is increasingly recognized that lighting controls play a significant role in energy use reduction. The current versions of three well-known energy codes (ASHRAE 90.1-2016, IECC 2015, and Title 24, Part 6 2016) all contain significant lighting controls measures using similar strategies. As widespread adoption of energy codes takes place, the use of lighting controls becomes the norm rather than the exception. This session will provide background on the three standards and offer tools and resources to comply with, or exceed, the requirements.

Lighting as a Service – The New Paradigm or a Side Business?

Noah Goldstein and Ben Freas, Navigant; Sean Harrington, Sensity Systems; and Lance Hollner, Acuity Brands

(2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.)

Lighting as a Service (LaaS) is poised to change the lighting sector. In this seminar, the panel will introduce the topic, highlight the value it can bring to customers, and discuss its role as an enabler for other services. What will “Lighting as A Service” mean for our industry?

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

The Growing Threat of Turf Wars: Why They are a Barrier to the Development and Deployment of Connected Lighting

Michael Poplawski, PNNL

(8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.)

The IoT is poised to be more disruptive than LEDs to the traditional lighting industry, while bringing potentially more value to lighting. The collision between lighting and the IoT is creating a battle over its potential between the lighting, IT, and building automation industries. This turf war might slow or stymie the development and deployment of connected lighting systems. This session will review the history of these colliding industries, discuss their current interests and conflicts, and offer opinions on paths forward that promise to deliver upon the full potential of connected lighting.

Intelligent Building Lighting and the Impact of the Internet of Things (IoT)

Ron Zimmer and Greg Walker, CABA (Continental Automated Buildings Association) and Paul Bremner, IHS Markit

(10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.)

This presentation will provide valuable business intelligence data from a large collaborative research study on “Intelligent Buildings and the Impact of the Internet of Things (IoT)”. This presentation will take a lighting perspective and provide comprehensive examination of all the major aspects of IoT related to lighting in buildings, including: state of the market; building lighting IoT trends; business opportunities; technical barriers and opportunities; future market direction issues; case studies; and industry recommendations.

Implementing an LED Lighting Program Across a Major University

Brian Robertson and William (Bill) Broadhurst, Princeton University; Bruce Curtis, Pearl Street Systems

(10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.)

Why has Princeton University employed a 3.5-year plan to convert its existing legacy lighting to LED technology? How has the University executed and accepted this conversion going into its final year of the program? Where has Princeton had the most success and failures to date? These questions will be addressed along with a full overview of Princeton University's LED Lighting Efficiency Upgrade Program.

Blue Light: Is There an issue?

David Sliney, Ph.D., US Army Medical Department (retired); George Brainard, Ph.D., and John Hanifin, Ph.D., Thomas Jefferson University

(11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

Questions have arisen with respect to potential health implications of blue-rich, solid-state or compact fluorescent lighting. Short-wavelength visible light at very high intensities can be phototoxic to the retina, and the newly discovered retinal cells that influence circadian rhythm are strongly blue-sensitive. Night shift workers have a higher cancer risk, and some scientists have suggested a possible link to lighting at work that could indirectly impact cancer risk by disruption of human circadian (day-night) regulation. Media and web stories about blue light have created concerns among users of lighting. What is really true?

Cyber Security Hygiene for Lighting Systems

Thomas Blewitt, UL LLC

(3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

The truly determined entity with the right skills and tools is quite difficult to keep out of a lighting system. However, it should not be so easy that your neighbor’s teenager or an opportunist with bad intent gets into the system. How well are these issues understood? Is it safe to assume they are being followed? This course addresses basic cyber security “hygiene” principles to be observed in order to reduce risk.

Connected Lighting: The Future of Our Cities

Konkana Sethi, Frost & Sullivan; Munish Khetrapal, Cisco Systems; and Bill Bien, Philips Lighting

(5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.)

Beyond illumination, safety, security, and aesthetics, connected lighting with smart LEDs offers a common platform for managing city-wide functions in a smart city. The panel will highlight how smart sensor-aided and IoT-enabled outdoor lighting can offer the ultimate smart management platform capable of supporting many city services across a common infrastructure from law enforcement to environmental improvement to transportation oversight to wireless connectivity and emergency preparedness.

Design of Lighting Control Systems: From Vacancy Sensors to Media Servers

Dan Nichols, Diversified Lighting Associates

(5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.)

Changing fixture and control technologies — coupled with integration expectations and energy management demands — leaves many lighting designers hesitant to fully embrace lighting controls. Relying on manufacturers and engineers for all things “controls" related, the lighting designer can ignore a vital tool in the design and weaken their position with their clients when problems occur. This session will identify how and why “control” problems occur and discuss the critical importance of lighting control to lighting design in general and also explore a template for control system design called a Control Narrative.

Thursday, May 11, 2017

Maintenance and Troubleshooting of LED Lighting

Eric Bronson, Anixter International

(8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.)

This session will inform lighting practitioners that there will be operational issues with LED lighting, and LED lighting is not "maintenance free." Failure modes will be discussed for LED luminaires and their components. LED lighting systems and start-up issues will also be discussed. LED lighting system maintenance will be defined to include routine inspections and maintenance of LED fixtures and systems.

Making Informed and Cost-Effective Decisions about Lighting in Your Parking Facilities

Joseph Juzwiak, Walker Parking Consultants

(10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.)

This session will help owners, operators, and specifiers understand key design elements for new and replacement lighting systems in parking facilities. The elements of life safety, maintenance, operation, controls, and life-cycle costs will be discussed along with key considerations needed to make lighting decisions. Understanding these elements will help make informed, cost-effective decisions about lighting system investments and how these elements affect an owner's bottom line. Real-life examples of these elements will be presented.

The Shotgun Marriage of Lighting, Integrated Controls, and the IoT

Tom Griffiths, ams AG

(10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.)

For better or worse, lighting is about to wake up and find itself married to the IoT. “Integrated controls” and “connected lighting” really mean “sensor-integrated lighting platforms.” This technology and service revolution represents an inflection point that will change the face of what “lighting” means. In this session, presenters will share what IoT lighting will look like, what it will do for us, how it will reshape the process of lighting, and what manufacturers will need, including systems integration expectations and technological approaches, in order to avoid ceding the industry to Silicon Valley.

The Do's and Don'ts of Dimming LED Lamps

David Weigand, LEDVANCE Sylvania

(10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.)

Choosing dimmable LED lamps is not a guarantee of good dimming performance. There is a lot of variation in the dimming performance of LED lamps. This workshop will present the do's and don'ts of a successful dimming application of LED lamps