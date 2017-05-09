Electrical Construction & Maintenance (EC&M) Magazine
2017 LFI Innovation Award Winners

May 9, 2017
EC&M Staff
    Category: Lamps (Conventional, Retrofit and Replacement)

    Helia, the healthy light environment BR30 lamp, which combines full-spectrum LED lighting with a secure, expandable network of smart home sensors, provides an adaptive lighting experience with enhanced energy savings, ease, and comfort. According to the company, numerous studies now show that even common levels of blue light exposure in the evening, primarily coming from artificial lighting sources, can negatively impact sleep and long-term health. This product takes on these concerns with a unique approach, replicating the timing and visible spectrum of natural sunlight. Leveraging advanced LED technology coupled with an enterprise-grade networking and sensor platform, Helia bulbs provide plenty of blue light in the morning. During the day, museum-quality light makes surroundings come alive. And in the evening, the patented BlueFree LED technology removes blue light completely while retaining a soft white color. The Helia Dynamic White BR30 bulbs feature a Smart SNAP port, which provides a simple, plug-and-play approach to adding and upgrading the system.

    Soraa

    Category: Parking, Roadway and Area Luminaires

    The ARINI pole-mounted luminaire offers options for Wi-Fi, CCTV, or speakers to deliver a comprehensive site solution. Blending design, functionality, and flexibility to create illumination for large public spaces, multiple luminaires add visual structure while generating directional illumination. The fixture housing and front shroud are die-cast aluminum with provision for shielding. The flowing teardrop tail may be body colored or optionally, an illuminated accent to provide colored LED highlighting for waymarking. A cast knuckle assembly provides a +/- 60° horizontal and -90° through +40° vertical range of adjustability. Choice of optics include three rotationally symmetric distributions and two elliptical beam patterns to meet varying site lighting requirements. LED light engine generates 4,144 to 5,678 delivered lumens, depending on distribution and color temperature while consuming 56W. The light engines are available in 3,000K or 4,000K with 80 CRI for effective event or conventional area lighting.

    Hess America

    Category: Research, Publications, Non-Control Software and Measuring Devices

    ElumTools version 2017 is a calculation add-in used to predict the performance of electric lighting systems and daylight for any environment existing within an Autodesk Revit project. With ElumTools, the need to utilize external software to compute illuminance from light sources placed in Revit is obsolete. When ElumTools is installed in Revit, it appears with its own tab on the top menu bar. Selecting the ElumTools tab reveals the icons for the various ElumTools commands and enables users to calculate multiple user views for maximum flexibility.

    Lighting Analysts, Inc.

    Category: Control and Distribution Systems, Connectivity and Analytics

    The myRoom Vue Guestroom Management Suite is a front-end software dashboard for the facility manager (user) to monitor and control myRoom Plus guestroom systems. A powerful and easy-to-use web-based interface allows for monitoring and adjustment of lights, HVAC, and motorized window treatments in guestrooms from a tablet or desktop-based browser. HVAC control and room status are unique, and the product offers an optimized experience when interacting with the rooms.

    Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

    Category: Recessed Downlights, Wall Washers and Multiples

    ELEMENT Reflections combines decorative recessed domes with indirect LED general illumination. A choice of five distinctive dome designs accent architectural themes with glare-free LED general illumination while creating a soft ceiling glow. The product, which is dimmable for enhanced mood setting options, is available in 5-in., 8-in., and 12-in. diameters. Recessed into the ceiling plane, they act as reflectors to a completely hidden ring of up–firing LEDs that deliver indirect illumination. The domes also offer two ceiling appearance options: flanged for a more traditional ceiling appearance or flangeless for a smooth, mudded–in ceiling appearance. This product was also recognized as this year's Design Excellence Award winner.

    Tech Lighting

    Category: Sports, Step, Landscape, Pool & Fountain Luminaires

    The Mode Split flood light is designed for wall, ceiling, or path applications. Its single post “split” design features two semi-circular arms that can be aimed independently for maximum flexibility. It also has optimized aimability with a lockable 185° tilt and 359° rotation, which allows same-plane illumination when mounted on a ceiling or wall. The Mode Split flood light delivers 1,488 lumens (744 for each arm) while using 16W (eight for each arm). Interchangeable optics are 20°, 30°, 40° and 60°, and it has a choice of 2,700 K, 3,000 K, 3,500 K or 4,000 K CCT at 90 CRI. This product has a choice of stem lengths (10 in., 14 in., 20 in., and 26 in.), and is available in single and dual versions.

    Tech Lighting

    Category: Industrial, Vandal, Emergency and Exit

    The Craft high-bay LED luminaire is excellent in industrial applications, illuminating long, high shelves as efficiently as spacious bays. Weighing only 13 lb (CRAFT M) and 22 lb (CRAFT L), the product offers unique light distribution — a narrow beam illuminates long and high rows of shelves uniformly in warehouses, while a wide beam creates rectangular light distribution, optimal for production areas. LED boards are arranged at both sides of the converter, allowing thermal management, thanks to the separating air gap. The resulting stack effect optimizes passive cooling by the extensive rib structure, avoiding the accumulation of dust. With the TECTON adapter, the product can be installed on the trunking system immediately after unpacking. No additional wiring work is required.

    Zumtobel Lighting, Inc.

    Category: Ballasts, Transformers, LED Drivers, Systems and Kits

    The AC/Emergency driver for LED strips delivers a low-profile case with 75W AC and 10W emergency output. The BAC40EM10 is a combination 40W dimming LED driver and a 10W emergency LED driver in one low-profile case. The BAC40EM10 is supplied with a separate high-temperature nickel-cadmium battery, with one connection point. The product can deliver up to 10W to an LED load (measured at nominal battery voltage) for 90 minutes in the emergency mode. Suitable for indoor and damp locations, the driver features a universal input (120-277 V) and dims to 1%.

    Philips

    Category: Commercial Indoor: Troffers, Suspended and Surface Mounted

    Also receiving the coveted “Most Innovative Product of the Year Award,” the ZipThree 707 LED fixture offers a wall- mounted, micro-thin blade design that provides seamless bi-directional ceiling wash and wall graze lighting for corporate, hospitality and educational applications. At only 0.27 in. tall and 4 in. deep, the fixture disappears into the environment while providing seamless, pure and balanced light that can be independently controlled and dimmed. Optional edge glow softly illuminates the leading edge of the fixture, and an extruded aluminum design features highly efficient, independently controlled uplight and downlight.

    Vode Lighting, LLC

Winners of the 2017 LFI Innovation Awards Competition were unveiled May 9 at the Lightfair show in Philadelphia. Featuring the industry’s most innovative products and designs introduced during the past year, this year's competition featured 255 product entries. Each submission was judged by an independent panel of lighting professionals, which then identified 14 category winners. Editor-in-Chief Mike Eby narrowed that list down to these nine products that he thought would be of most interest to the EC&M audience.

