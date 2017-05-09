2017 LFI Innovation Award Winners

Category: Sports, Step, Landscape, Pool & Fountain Luminaires

The Mode Split flood light is designed for wall, ceiling, or path applications. Its single post “split” design features two semi-circular arms that can be aimed independently for maximum flexibility. It also has optimized aimability with a lockable 185° tilt and 359° rotation, which allows same-plane illumination when mounted on a ceiling or wall. The Mode Split flood light delivers 1,488 lumens (744 for each arm) while using 16W (eight for each arm). Interchangeable optics are 20°, 30°, 40° and 60°, and it has a choice of 2,700 K, 3,000 K, 3,500 K or 4,000 K CCT at 90 CRI. This product has a choice of stem lengths (10 in., 14 in., 20 in., and 26 in.), and is available in single and dual versions.



Tech Lighting