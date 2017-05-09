2017 LFI Innovation Award Winners

2017 LFI Innovation Award WinnersMay 9, 2017
Winners of the 2017 LFI Innovation Awards Competition were unveiled May 9 at the Lightfair show in Philadelphia. Featuring the industry’s most innovative products and designs introduced during the past year, this year's competition featured 255 product entries. Each submission was judged by an independent panel of lighting professionals, which then identified 14 category winners. Editor-in-Chief Mike Eby narrowed that list down to these nine products that he thought would be of most interest to the EC&M audience.
last reply by cwturman in Power Distribution
last reply by Andrii Popov in General Electrical Talk Discussion
last reply by DocDave in General Electrical Talk Discussion
last reply by bella1234 in National Electrical Code (NEC)
last reply by Steven Corson in Motors & Motor Controls