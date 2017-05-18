Women of Wind Energy (WoWE) announced a new name and logo on May 16 during a live, virtual event held before hundreds of supporters across the country. Under the new name, Women of Renewable Industries and Sustainable Energy (WRISE), the organization will continue to build on more than 10 years of success working to advance women across the renewable energy spectrum.

In order to fully live the organizational mission to support a robust renewable energy economy, as WRISE (pronounced rise), the group is opening its programs and services to go beyond its wind energy legacy.

In response to ongoing conversations with its stakeholders and recent industry trends, WRISE will continue to work with the wind industry, but will broaden its scope to include solar, energy storage, energy efficiency, energy management, and power marketers focused on renewables, transmission, distributed generation, and smart grid technologies.

WRISE is developing a website to support the expanded scope and direction, while keeping its mission the same and continuing to be a leading organization in this confluence of technologies.