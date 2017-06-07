Oregan PV plant to layoff workers
According to recent news reports from multiple sources, SolarWorld Americas Inc. plans to lay off between 500 and 711 employees at its Hillsboro, Ore. plant In July, as stated in a letter sent out to staff by state officials on May 19. This move comes after its German parent company revealed it will file for insolvency. For more details, see the latest report from The Oregonian.
