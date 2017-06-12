New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo recently announced the Clean Climate Careers initiative following the U.S. decision to withdraw from the Paris Accord. The initiative is a multi-pronged strategy to grow New York’s emerging clean energy economy and prepare the workforce for the long-term careers associated with this industry. In partnership with the ILR School's Worker Institute at Cornell University and Climate Jobs NY, this initiative focuses on accelerating energy efficiency and renewable energy growth to make New York a magnet for new energy technologies and create 40,000 new clean energy jobs by 2020.



Cuomo signed an executive order to commit New York to uphold the standards set forth in the Paris Accord and announced a U.S. Climate Alliance, along with California Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr., and Washington State Governor Jay R. Inslee, to convene U.S. states committed to upholding the Paris Climate Agreement and taking aggressive action on climate change.



As part of the first phase of the Clean Climate Careers initiative, New York State will make an investment of up to $1.5 billion in major renewable energy projects, including wind and solar, and significantly expand energy efficiency and solar installations at public buildings. The investment will result in an additional 2.5 million megawatt-hours of electricity a year, representing the largest clean energy procurement by a state in U.S. history.



"We need an energy transition to clean energy and we need to do it so we protect the good union jobs of those who construct, operate, and maintain power plants in this country,” said Christopher Erikson, Business Manager, IBEW Local 3. “I commend the Governor’s leadership and this first step towards meeting the needs of climate and workers together and, the IBEW Local 3 is devoting the resources needed to train the next generation of skilled electrical workers for a clean energy future."

For more details on how the Clean Climiate Careers Initiative promises to connect clean energy investments with new jobs, read the original report.