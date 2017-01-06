This November, 75% of educational individual facilities capital-expenditure bond issues on the ballot were approved by voters. That means that educational institutions are ramping up as they begin to get to work. According to a commentary by the editor of American School & University, 350 bond issues totaling more than $46 billion in proposed education construction projects were on the ballot in 2016.

Not only that, but AS&U also cites the Census Bureau's data that puts the total value of education construction in the United States in 2016 at a seasonally adjusted rate of approximately $90 billion, up more than 3% from the same time last year.

"The flux of money that will be flowing in to education construction projects continues to be abundant," Joe Agron, editor-in-chief, AS&U, writes. "The construction initiatives education institutions currently are involved in or are about to embark on will go a long way in addressing many of the facilities issues facing America’s schools and colleges."

For the full commentary, which has a list of the Top 10 largest education bond issues passed, see "Editor's Focus: Building Money."