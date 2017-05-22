The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recently announced energy-efficiency progress made by the 345 leading public and private sector organizations in the Better Buildings Challenge. These efforts have led to a combined 240 trillion Btus and an estimated $1.9 billion in cumulative energy and cost savings. These results are summarized in the “2017 Better Buildings Progress Report,” which highlights accomplishments across the broader Better Buildings Initiative. The goal of this initiative is to make commercial, public, industrial, and residential buildings 20% more energy efficient over the next decade by focusing on overcoming market barriers and sharing partner-created solutions.

The more than 345 organizations from diverse sectors that have stepped up to the Challenge committed to improve the energy intensity across their entire building portfolio by at least 20% within a decade. These organizations represent more than 4.4 billion square feet of building space, include more than 1,000 industrial facilities, and have committed $7 billion in financing. Partners have shared energy performance results for nearly 38,000 properties. On average, partners are improving by more than 2% per year, and are staying on track to meet their energy-savings goals of 20% over the next 10 years.

For a full list of the companies that met their energy goals, see the original report.