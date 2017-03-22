Electrical Construction &amp; Maintenance (EC&amp;M) Magazine
Globalcon Conference & Expo

March 22nd - 23rd, 2017 • Philadelphia, PA
This Conference is designed for anyone involved with 7×24 infrastructures – IT, data center, disaster recovery and network/telecommunication managers, computer technologists, facility or building managers, supervisors and engineers. - See more at: http://www.7x24exchange.org/conferences/#sthash.h4qRItbM.dpuf
Impact of Technology Trends
Presented by the Association of Energy Engineers (AEE) the conference is designed to provide hands-on, up-to-the-minute information you can use right away to improve your energy management program, and get up to speed on the current generation of innovative technologies available to help you meet your goals.

More information is available at http://www.globalconevent.com/.

Location Details

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Hall E
1101 Arch St.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19107
United States

