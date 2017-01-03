Weird Science: 10 Unusual Things about Nikola Tesla

7. Tesla conceived the idea of the Internet and smartphones.

Believe it or not, Tesla visualized both of these ideas 20 years before the first computer was even invented. Don’t believe us? Here’s a quote from an interview with Tesla that appeared in 1926 in Collier’s magazine:

“When wireless is perfectly applied the whole earth will be converted into a huge brain, which in fact it is, all things being particles of a real and rhythmic whole. We shall be able to communicate with one another instantly, irrespective of distance. Not only this, but through television and telephony we shall see and hear one another as perfectly as though we were face to face, despite intervening distances of thousands of miles; and the instruments through which we shall be able to do this will be amazingly simple compared with our present telephone. A man will be able to carry one in his vest pocket.”