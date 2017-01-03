Electrical Construction & Maintenance (EC&M) Magazine
Home > Galleries > Weird Science: 10 Unusual Things about Nikola Tesla

Weird Science: 10 Unusual Things about Nikola Tesla

Jan 3, 2017
EC&M Staff | Electrical Construction and Maintenance
Comments 3
  • Tesla-Lightning.jpg

    1. Tesla was born during a lightning storm.

    Tesla entered this world on July 10, 1856, during a lightning storm, which was believed to be a bad omen at the time. According to family legend, when the midwife remarked, “This child will be a child of darkness,” Tesla’s mom replied, “No. He will be a child of light.”

    Photo:
    lg0rZh/iStock/Thinkstock
    More
  • Tesla-photographic-memory.jpg

    2. Tesla had an eidetic (photographic) memory.

    Like many geniuses, Tesla could memorize entire books and complex images as well as store ideas for inventions in his mind. He could also visualize in three dimensions and reportedly used this talent to control the night terrors he had as a child.

    Photo:
    Pitju/iStock/Thinkstock
    More
  • Tesla-Germs_0.jpg

    3. Tesla was OCD.

    Although the term obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) didn’t become common place until after his death, Tesla likely suffered from it. Things he allegedly hated included round objects, jewelry, and the thought of touching hair. Like many people with OCD, Tesla had an inordinate fear of germs. In addition, he was obsessed with the number 3 and, later in life, pigeons. His other idiosyncrasies included polishing each point of the dining room table before eating, using precisely 18 napkins, and only eating boiled food.

    Photo:
    selvanegra/iStock/Thinkstock
    More
  • Tesla-insomnia.jpg

    4. Tesla had severe insomnia.

    Donald Trump doesn’t have bragging rights on Tesla when it comes to sleep — or a lack thereof. The inventor claimed to sleep only two hours a night. That’s 50% less shut eye than Trump purportedly gets on a nightly basis. However, Tesla did admit to sometimes taking an afternoon nap.

    Photo:
    BrianAJackson/iStock/Thinkstock
    More
  • Tesla-pearls.jpg

    5. Tesla couldn’t stand the sight of pearls.

    For reasons unknown (we’ll go out on a limb here and say it might be because of his aversion to round objects and jewelry), Tesla despised pearls. He reportedly refused to speak to women wearing them and once sent his secretary home for the day when she dared to sport the hated gemstones in his presence.

    Photo:
    shumskaya/iStock/Thinkstock
    More
  • Tesla-Twain.jpg

    6. Tesla and Mark Twain were buddies.

    Felix and Oscar. Bert and Ernie. Tesla and Twain. It should come as no surprise that the eccentric Serbian scientist and the equally eccentric American author were BFFs back in the day. After meeting through a New York City social club that they both attended, Twain visited Tesla’s lab on several occasions.

    Photo:
    Copyright Ernest H. Mills, Getty Images
    More
  • Tesla-smartphone.jpg

    7. Tesla conceived the idea of the Internet and smartphones.

    Believe it or not, Tesla visualized both of these ideas 20 years before the first computer was even invented. Don’t believe us? Here’s a quote from an interview with Tesla that appeared in 1926 in Collier’s magazine:

    “When wireless is perfectly applied the whole earth will be converted into a huge brain, which in fact it is, all things being particles of a real and rhythmic whole. We shall be able to communicate with one another instantly, irrespective of distance. Not only this, but through television and telephony we shall see and hear one another as perfectly as though we were face to face, despite intervening distances of thousands of miles; and the instruments through which we shall be able to do this will be amazingly simple compared with our present telephone. A man will be able to carry one in his vest pocket.”

    Photo:
    creativedoxfoto/iStock/Thinkstock
    More
  • Tesla-environmentalist.jpg

    8. Tesla was “green” before it was cool.

    Concerned that humans were depleting the Earth’s resources too quickly, Tesla studied how to harness natural energy. He was also a close friend of John Muir, founder of the Sierra Club — one of the world’s first large-scale environmental preservation organizations.

    Photo:
    wildpixel/iStock/Thinkstock
    More
  • lightning.jpg

    9. Tesla built a tower to pull electricity from the air.

    From 1901-1902, Tesla built a 185-foot tower on Long Island, planning to draw electricity out of the air and send it through the earth. Unfortunately, it didn’t work. In 1917, the tower was demolished to help pay his debtors.

    Photo:
    Nikolay_Popov/iStcok/Thinkstock
    More
  • Tesla-broke.jpg

    10. Tesla died broke.

    Despite having more than 300 patents to his name (some of which are still classified), Tesla died in 1943 virtually penniless and alone in room #3327 on the 33rd floor of the Hotel New Yorker in New York City. He was 86 years old.

    Photo:
    Devin_Pavel/iStock/Thinkstock
    More

  • Related Galleries / Refresh Gallery

Most people know Nikola Tesla was an inventor, electrical engineer, mechanical engineer, physicist, and futurist who designed the modern alternating current (AC) electricity supply system. Undoubtedly a genius, he was also one heck of a quirky guy. Click through this photo gallery to discover 10 unusual things about the Serbian-American scientist.

Related Galleries:

6 Things You Probably Didn’t Know Thomas Edison Invented

 

 

 

 

8 Interesting Facts About Alessandro Volta

 

Discuss this Gallery 3

Kevin Wells
on Jan 3, 2017

Tesla is overrated.

Dale Nye
on Jan 3, 2017

I disagree with Kevin Wells. Actually, Tesla is underrated. He did things that we still cannot duplicate today. Let's see Kevin do half the things Tesla accomplished and then get back about how Tesla is overrated. Kevin, what have you invented that changed the world?

USS Hornet
on Jan 3, 2017

So, he had some hang ups. So what, a lot of the worlds geniuses did. Tesla was the greatest inventor of all times. He gave the world Alternating Current when he joined forces with George Westinghouse beating out Edison.

Please or Register to post comments.

Electrical Testing Feed

EC&M Webinars
Nov 9, 2016
Webinar

Technology Enabled Data Center Life Cycle Services

This webinar will discuss the benefits of cloud connected data center monitoring, different levels of monitoring and the potential effects on availability and efficiency....More
Nov 2, 2016
Webinar

There is More to a Data Center than White Space; A Holistic Approach to Facility Monitoring and Control

This webinar will discuss the benefits of cloud connected data center monitoring, different levels of monitoring and the potential effects on availability and efficiency....More
View More Webinars
EC&M Learning Center
Understanding the 2014 NEC, Volume 1 (Articles 90 to 480)
This resource has proven itself in the field and in the exam room. This latest edition will provide you with a rock-solid foundation...
Understanding NEC Requirements for Grounding vs Bonding
One of the most confusing areas of the trade continues to be grounding and bonding, which is why this book needs to be in the hands...
Changes to The NEC 2014
Don't let the scale of the code changes intimidate you, this book will get you up to speed on the most essential...
BROWSE ALL TITLES

Connect With Us
Ecmweb.com
Related EC&M Sites
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×