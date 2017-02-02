Random Trivia Returns: This Time It's Even Randomer

Creepy but true. While some roulette wheels have one zero, and others have two (including a double zero), the sum of the numbers remains the same.

In order to do so, you’d have to travel through Four Corners — the only location in the U.S. where four states meet.

According to Time magazine, yep, there are 70 ingredients in McDonalds BBQ pork sandwich. There are 34 in the bun alone.

Medals were awarded for works of art inspired by the world of sports. They were divided into five categories: painting, architecture, literature, music, and sculpture.

Stop signs were yellow for more than 30 years because the bright color maximized visibility, especially at night.

He revealed his name in a 2004 episode.

It allowed researchers to monitor the coffee situation without leaving their work areas.

The first Harley-Davidson had a one-cylinder engine and topped out around 25 miles-per-hour.

Both are in Casper, and both are in banks — one in the First National Bank building and the other in Hilltop National Bank.

Trivia buff? Connoisseur of random knowledge? Just got a little time on your hands? Well, you came to the right place. EC&M's random trivia is back and more random than ever. Enjoy!

