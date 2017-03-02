Keeping Up with Renewable Energy: 5 Big Things You Might Have Missed

#4: Israel is Building the World’s Tallest Solar Tower

The world’s tallest solar tower is currently under construction in the middle of Israel’s Negev desert. When complete, the massive 820-foot tower will be the centerpiece of the Ashalim Solar Thermal Power Station, a 121MW concentrated solar power (CSP) plant that will include 50,000 heliostats, or mirrors, that will reflect the sun’s rays onto a boiler at the top of the tower. The complex is designed to produce energy even when there is no sun. It is expected to be up and running by the end of the year.

Source: EcoWatch