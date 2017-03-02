Electrical Construction & Maintenance (EC&M) Magazine
Keeping Up with Renewable Energy: 5 Big Things You Might Have Missed

Mar 2, 2017
EC&M Staff | Electrical Construction and Maintenance
    #1: Renewable Energy Is Creating Jobs at an Amazing Pace — 12 Times Faster Than the Rest of the Economy

    You read that right. Believe it or not, the solar and wind industries are creating jobs 12 times faster than the U.S. economy as a whole. According to a recent report released by the Environmental Defense Fund's (EDF) Climate Corps program, these jobs have grown by about 20% annually for the past several years, and now are responsible for well more than 4 million jobs nationwide. 

    Source: Fortune.com

    Photo:
    Airubon/iStock/Thinkstock
    More
    #2: Hawaii Plans to Be 100% Renewable by 2045 — and that Includes Vehicles

    It’s no secret Hawaii has an aggressive renewable energy strategy. The Aloha State has already set a goal for its utilities to get all of their electricity from renewable sources by the year 2045. And now, many advocates want to include transportation as part of that goal. Will all of the state’s ground transportation be fueled by renewable sources by 2045? Only time will tell. 

    Source: CBS News

    Photo:
    Steen MedioImages/Photodisc/Thinkstock
    More
    #3: Wind tops nation in renewable energy capacity for the first time

    According to a study by the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA), wind energy grew at the second-fastest pace in its history from October to December 2016. It has grown so much, in fact, it is now the largest source of renewable electricity capacity in the country, surpassing hydropower dams. It is also now the fourth-largest U.S. energy source overall.

    Source: The Hill; American Wind Energy Association (AWEA)

    Photo:
    Guliyev/iStock/Thinkstock
    More
    #4: Israel is Building the World’s Tallest Solar Tower

    The world’s tallest solar tower is currently under construction in the middle of Israel’s Negev desert. When complete, the massive 820-foot tower will  be the centerpiece of the Ashalim Solar Thermal Power Station, a 121MW concentrated solar power (CSP) plant that will include 50,000 heliostats, or mirrors, that will reflect the sun’s rays onto a boiler at the top of the tower. The complex is designed to produce energy even when there is no sun. It is expected to be up and running by the end of the year.

    Source: EcoWatch

    Photo:
    Courtesy of BrightSource Energy, Inc.
    More
    #5: U.S. Solar Power Now Employs More People than Coal, Oil, and Gas Combined

    A recent report from the US Department of Energy (DOE), shows solar energy is now responsible for more jobs in the electric power generation workforce than coal, oil and gas combined — and it isn’t even close. According to the latest numbers, solar is responsible for 374,000 people, or 43% of the workforce. The three traditional fossil fuels, meanwhile, employ 187,000 people, or 22%. 

    Photo:
    zstockphotos/iStock/Thinkstock
    More

Keeping tabs on the renewable energy markets can sometimes be overwhelming. In case you haven’t been able to keep up, here are five big things you might have missed.

Opening photo: zstockphotos/iStock/Thinkstock

