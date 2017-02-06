Electrical Construction & Maintenance (EC&M) Magazine
Home > Galleries > Code Quiz of the Week: No. 61

Code Quiz of the Week: No. 61

Feb 6, 2017
By Mike Holt, NEC Consultant | Electrical Construction and Maintenance
Comments 0

Take this weekly quiz to test your knowledge of the 2014 National Electrical Code (NEC) requirements. The Code Quiz features three questions that are presented in a True/False, Fill-in-the-Blank, or Multiple Choice format. The answer to each question is offered up on a separate slide, which follows the question. Good luck!

These materials are provided to us by Mike Holt Enterprises of Leesburg, Inc. To view additional Code training materials offered by this company, visit www.mikeholt.com/code.

Please or Register to post comments.

Electrical Testing Feed
Join the Discussion on EC&M Talk

EC&M Webinars
Nov 9, 2016
Webinar

Technology Enabled Data Center Life Cycle Services

This webinar will discuss the benefits of cloud connected data center monitoring, different levels of monitoring and the potential effects on availability and efficiency....More
Nov 2, 2016
Webinar

There is More to a Data Center than White Space; A Holistic Approach to Facility Monitoring and Control

This webinar will discuss the benefits of cloud connected data center monitoring, different levels of monitoring and the potential effects on availability and efficiency....More
View More Webinars
EC&M Learning Center
Understanding the 2014 NEC, Volume 1 (Articles 90 to 480)
This resource has proven itself in the field and in the exam room. This latest edition will provide you with a rock-solid foundation...
Understanding NEC Requirements for Grounding vs Bonding
One of the most confusing areas of the trade continues to be grounding and bonding, which is why this book needs to be in the hands...
Changes to The NEC 2014
Don't let the scale of the code changes intimidate you, this book will get you up to speed on the most essential...
BROWSE ALL TITLES

Connect With Us
Ecmweb.com
Related EC&M Sites
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×