Code Quiz of the Week: No. 54

Code Quiz of the Week: No. 54Dec 19, 2016
Take this weekly quiz to test your knowledge of the 2014 National Electrical Code (NEC) requirements. The Code Quiz features three questions that are presented in a True/False, Fill-in-the-Blank, or Multiple Choice format. The answer to each question is offered up on a separate slide, which follows the question. Good luck!
These materials are provided to us by Mike Holt Enterprises of Leesburg, Inc. To view additional Code training materials offered by this company, visit www.mikeholt.com/code.
You may also want to look at upgrading your electrical system to NEMA 4, which would
I do a lot of work with generators, and there are no end to issues like this.
Welcome Aboard, Derek. Ask any question and you'll get many good answers. I'm always
The Syncrude 72kV system uses a Pascor copper switch. Although it is a more expensive
Depending on the type of utility service, the fault current stated may only be an