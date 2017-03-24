9 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Baseball

A Fan Got Hit by Foul Balls on Consecutive Pitches

If you’re ever thought you had a bad time at a ball game, consider the plight of Nancy Roth. On a sunny afternoon in 1957, she was hit in the face by a foul ball off the bat of the Phillies’ Richie Ashburn. Medics immediately came to her aid, put her on a stretcher, and began to carry her out of the stands. Then the next pitch was delivered and Ashburn hit her again.