9 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Baseball

Mar 24, 2017
EC&M Staff
Comments 0
    They Used to Throw the Ball at Base Runners

    That’s right, you used to be able to plunk someone on the other team in order to get an out. The practice was called “soaking” or “patching” and if you were a base runner unfortunate enough to be caught between bases, your opponent could nail you with the ball. Fortunately that rule was changed in the mid-1800s. 

    Photo:
    apelletr/iStock/Thinkstock
    The Life of a Baseball is Very, Very Short

    The average lifespan of a baseball is only six pitches. Around 60-70 of them are used each game.

    Photo:
    grandeduc/iStock/Thinkstock
    The American League is Ahead 64-48

    Since the World Series began in 1903, the American League has won the Fall Classic 16 more times than the National League. The team who’s won the most titles? The New York Yankees. They’ve won 27 times.

    Photo:
    copyright Sean M. Haffey, Getty Images
    Some Guy was Traded for a 25-Lb Turkey

    That unfortunate player was Chattanooga shortstop Johnny Jones, and he was traded for poultry in 1931. Johnny shouldn’t feel too bad though … Jack Fenton, a player in the Pacific Coast League in 1933, was traded for a bag of prunes. 

    Photo:
    Ingram Publishing/Thinkstock
    A Fan Got Hit by Foul Balls on Consecutive Pitches

    If you’re ever thought you had a bad time at a ball game, consider the plight of Nancy Roth. On a sunny afternoon in 1957, she was hit in the face by a foul ball off the bat of the Phillies’ Richie Ashburn. Medics immediately came to her aid, put her on a stretcher, and began to carry her out of the stands. Then the next pitch was delivered and Ashburn hit her again. 

    Photo:
    copyright Drew Hallowell Shaw, Getty Images
    The First Team Uniforms Included Straw Hats

    The history of baseball uniforms is filled with questionable choices (we’re looking at you, White Sox), but at least they usually wore a standard baseball cap. Not so for the 1849 Knickerbockers. The Knickerbockers were the first team to wear uniforms and yes, they included straw hats.

    Photo:
    Ryan McVay/Photodisc/Thinkstock
    There are About 18 minutes of Action in a Major League Baseball Game

    That’s right. Once you subtract the commercials, the meetings, the down time between pitches, etc., there are about 18 minutes of action in each MLB game. The average game, in real time, takes just under three hours.

    Photo:
    copyright Ezra Shaw, Getty Images
    The Deepest Center-Field Wall was Almost 500 Feet from Home Plate

    New York’s Polo Grounds was notorious for its bizarre dimensions. The “bathtub shaped” stadium was originally built (as its name implied) for polo. The resulting ballpark had a center field wall that was 483 feet deep. Only four people ever hit a home run over that wall. 

    A World War II Grenade was Designed After a Baseball

    What sounds strange on the surface, might just make perfect sense when you think about it. The U.S. military did indeed base a grenade’s design on the baseball because it felt  “any young American should be able to properly throw it.”

    Photo:
    bc reigh/iStock/Thinkstock
Few things signal the arrival of spring quite like baseball’s Opening Day. We decided to pay tribute to America’s Pastime by digging up a few things you just might not know about it. Think you know a lot about baseball? You might want to guess again. Enjoy!

