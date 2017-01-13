Electrical Construction & Maintenance (EC&M) Magazine
The 10 Most Popular Photo Galleries of 2016

Jan 13, 2017
EC&M Staff | Electrical Construction and Maintenance
  • Enclosure 3.jpg

    10. 10 Ways Your Enclosure Installation Can Go Wrong

    Can anyone say box overload? It is a basic NEC requirement and common-sense notion that electrical splices and terminations are to be housed in an enclosure. The enclosure prevents ignition of nearby combustible material in the event of arcing at the wire connection point. Additionally, the enclosure protects splices and terminations from physical damage. The bottom line is that along with overcurrent protection, enclosures are highly effective in assuring that an installation will not result in the twin demons of electrical fire and electric shock. To be effective, enclosures must be chosen and installed correctly. And, as usual, when it comes to electrical safety, the NEC is the definitive guide. Here are some Code violations where enclosures were improperly chosen or installed incorrectly.

     

  • Residential-Lighting-5_0.jpg

    9. Ten Shock and Fire Hazards Hidden in Plain Sight

    LED lamps are increasingly being embraced by more and more consumers. Converting old tungsten filament incandescent lamps to new LED lamps is a simple process of removing the old lamp and installing the new one. But in reality, many times when you remove the glass globe from the old ceiling-mounted luminaire, you may be surprised by what you find. Years of using oversized wattage lamps in enclosed ceiling-mounted luminaires may have caused serious damage to the fixture’s parts, including its wiring and even the building wiring in the ceiling outlet box. Improper repairs to the luminaires over the years and removal of heat-reducing insulation pads may have increased the fire and shock risks. In addition to providing an energy-efficient lighting installation, damage from years of disregard for the unit’s thermal limits may need to be corrected to provide a shock and fire safe installation for the future. See what kind of damage could be lurking in your luminaire.

     

  • 2016Quanta_0.jpg

    8. EC&M's 2016 Top 20 Electrical Contractors

    Every year without fail, EC&M readers can't wait to see the annual Top 50 electrical contracting firms list. Ranked specifically by electrical design revenue, the key players on this list help drive the electrical construction and maintenance industry. Reaching the highest number in years with a combined total of $21.8 billion in 2014, this year's group surpassed that number with $22.8 billion for 2015. This wildy popular gallery is a sneak peek at the full 2016 Top 50 Electrical Contractors special report, available online and in the September 2016 print edition and highlighting the top 20 contractors on the list.

     

  • Electrical-Symbols-ID-Challenge-7_0.jpg

    7. The Electrical Symbols Challenge

    Which description below best matches this motor symbol? A single-phase AC motor, 3-phase, squirrel-cage motor, 2-phase, 4-wire motor, or wound-rotor, 3-phase motor? Check the gallery and see. We underestimated just how popular this electrical symbols gallery would turn out to be. Looks like electrician engineers, contractors, and plant facility personnel are always up for a challenge on the symbols identification front. This group of electrical symbols can be found on many electrical drawings. We asked readers to match up each symbol with the correct text description. Although some were common, others proved to be much more difficult, possibly qualifying top respondents as an electrical symbols master.

     

  • Electrical-Service-Meltdown-7_0.jpg

    6. Inside an Unexpected Service Equipment Meltdown

    It’s 10 a.m. on a weekday. The lights in your building start flickering and then suddenly go out. You smell smoke and immediately call the fire department. After the firemen put out the fire in your service equipment room, you ask yourself, “What just happened?” The clues in this gallery reveal the root cause of this catastrophic electrical equipment failure and the resulting fire that ensued. Each image helps reinforce the need to properly inspect, operate, and maintain the equipment under your control. In this photo, you see what happens when the energized bare conductor burns through the top of a steel enclosure. When the line‐side service conductors overheated from the short circuit within the main breaker, the conductor insulation melted.

     

  • Switch.jpg

    5. Nine Sure Ways to Screw Up a Switch Installation

    All non-utility switch installations in residential, commercial, and industrial settings must meet National Electrical Code (NEC) requirements where enacted. In most jurisdictions, the finished installation is inspected prior to use. Since switches are a very visible part of the installation, the electrical inspector almost always sees misapplications and NEC violations because they are out in the open. Check out this gallery to see some of the most common violations found in switch installations. What’s missing in this photo? It would seem like a no-brainer, but this is a common violation that constitutes shock and electrical fire hazards. Faceplates provided for snap switches mounted in boxes and other enclosures are to be installed so as to completely cover the opening, and, where the switch is flush-mounted, seat against the finished surface. In garages, basements, attics, and other unfinished areas, faceplates are sometimes neglected.

     

  • San-Jose_1.jpg

    4. Top 10 Highest Paying Cities for Electrical Engineers

    Based on the overwhelming response to this gallery, it seems EC&M readers are still interested in how their annual electrical engineering salaries stack up to their peers? According to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (May 2015), California holds down six of the 10 highest paying cities in the United States for this profession. Highlighting specific salaries and hourly wage averages, this gallery was — and continues to be — a valuable resource for electrical professionals.

     

    Photo:
    Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Thinkstock
  • SanFrancisco_1.jpg

    3. Top 10 Highest Paying Cities for Electricians

    Where do the highest paid electricians in the country live? Based on the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (May 2015), California is still the most desirable state for electricians looking for the highest possible pay, holding down five of the top 10 spots for highest paid cities in the nation for electricians. View the gallery for specific salaries and hourly wage averages.

     

  • PPE-Then-And-Now-Fire-Then_0.jpg

    2. Personal Protective Equipment: Then and Now

    Let's face it, the electrical industry can be a pretty dangerous place to work. Luckily, there's a lot of great PPE out there to help keep workers as safe as possible while on the job. This photo gallery explores how PPE has evolved from the use of animal bladders (eww) and beeswax to the state-of-the-art items that help protect today’s employees. In this particular photo, note how protective clothing has changed over the years. As far back as the 18th century, alum and ammonium were used to make fabrics resistant to fire. The discovery of tetra hydroxylmethyl phosponium chloride (THPC) in 1953 helped advanced the process of making fabrics flame-resistant.

     

    Photo:
    Copyright Reg Speller, Getty Images
  • RedTag.jpg

    1. Top 14 Reasons Electrical Service Installations Get Red Tagged

    Whether located inside or outdoors, premises wiring systems powered by an electric utility have what is known as an electrical service. It is the portion of the electrical system from the utility-defined point of connection to the input terminals of the main overcurrent device — although strictly speaking (not included in this definition), the entrance panel is generally considered part of the service. Because the service components carry a substantial amount of current and their overcurrent protection is much higher (less sensitive) than the ampacities of service conductors and terminals, design and installation are critical. Typically, an electrical inspector will take a good hard look at the service to make sure all is in order prior to signing off on the installation. As an electrical professional, it’s your job to avoid these all-too-common “red tag” failure points. Take a look at some of the common missteps electricians and other non-professional installers make in electrical service installations. In this particular case, see what happens when a corrosion inhibitor isn’t used with aluminum wire.

     

Again in 2016, conveying technical content through visual images in the form of photo galleries proved to be one of the largest website traffic generators among our readers. Reflecting back on the past year, we thought it would be worthwhile to revisit the 10 most popular photo galleries of 2016. Presented in descending chronological order, these galleries are ranked based on total website traffic over the last 12 months.

