No injuries have been reported in either recall.
Recalled solar panel connectors
Two solar products have been recalled, one for fire hazard and the other for electric shock hazard. On March 28, SolarWorld recalled connectors sold with solar panels. Then on April 13, Bosch Solar Services recalled solar panels.
The connectors, Amphenol UTX PV model connectors sold with solar panels, can develop microscopic cracks that allow moisture to leak into them while the system is producing electricity, posing an electrical shock hazard.
The electrical connectors are used to connect various types of photovoltaic solar panels to the electrical connection system. The connectors have a black plastic exterior with “Amphenol” and “UTX PV” stamped on the end. They consist of a male pin on one end and a female socket on the other end.
Consumers should immediately contact SolarWorld for a free replacement connector. SolarWorld has contacted all purchasers of this product directly. The connectors were sold by solar panel installers nationwide from November 2016 through December 2016 for about $330 per solar panel with the connectors.
The roof-mounted Bosch solar panels can overheat, posing a risk of fire. The model number was c-Si M 60 NA30119. Bosch solar modules are photovoltaic solar panels used to generate electricity. Each module measures approximately 65 in. x 39 in. x 1.65 in., and weighs just less than 42 lbs. The solar cells are housed in a glass-foil laminate framed by an anodized aluminum profile. The output power of the panel is 245W peak.
Consumers should contact their installer to determine if their solar panels are the model being recalled. If it is, customers should contact Bosch to arrange for free replacement. These were sold by commercial installers nationwide from October 2011 through May 2013 for about $300 per panel.
