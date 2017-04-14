Two solar products have been recalled, one for fire hazard and the other for electric shock hazard. On March 28, SolarWorld recalled connectors sold with solar panels. Then on April 13, Bosch Solar Services recalled solar panels.

The connectors, Amphenol UTX PV model connectors sold with solar panels, can develop microscopic cracks that allow moisture to leak into them while the system is producing electricity, posing an electrical shock hazard.

The electrical connectors are used to connect various types of photovoltaic solar panels to the electrical connection system. The connectors have a black plastic exterior with “Amphenol” and “UTX PV” stamped on the end. They consist of a male pin on one end and a female socket on the other end.