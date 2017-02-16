The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the employer of an electrician who was injured in a fire in Nebraska in December. He later died at the hospital.

Steven Nitz, an electrician, was injured Dec. 13 at the Sprint Communications building. He was working as a contractor for Sprint when the incident occurred. His employer was Electrical Testing Solutions of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, according to a report from the Omaha World-Herald.

Nitz had been shocked and burned when authorities found him inside the building southeast of downtown.

The fire was a small one in the building’s main electrical breaker, authorities said. When firefighters arrived, they were told by workers that an injured man was downstairs in the electrical room. The fire caused an outage affecting landline and cellular phones in the Omaha area. Service was restored later that day, the Herald reported.

A spokesman for Nebraska Medicine confirmed Nitz's death this last week but wouldn’t provide additional information. OSHA always investigates the employer of the victim, and this investigation was opened two days after the fire.