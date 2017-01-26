One construction worker has died and one remains hospitalized in critical condition in Lubbock, Tx., after an electrical fire in Amarillo on Saturday.

The Amarillo Fire Department said 30-year-old Roper Copelin and another employee, Keath Garrison, were at a downtown building that was under construction. Xcel Energy will eventually move to the new building.

According to several reports, the men "drilled into an electrical box and may have made contact with energized lines." A fire was started, but brought under control in minutes.

The Fire Department said the two construction workers were found to be burned and possibly shocked. Copelin died from his injuries early Sunday morning, and Garrison remains in critical condition.

OSHA and Amarillo officials are investigating. A GoFundMe account has been set to help both families.