Philips Lighting has recalled certain models of its metal halide lamps due to the risk of fire and laceration hazards. The outer bulbs can shatter, resulting in hot internal pieces of glass falling from the lamps.

The expanded recall involves Philips Energy Advantage Ceramic Metal Halide Lamps model CDM330 manufactured from May 2011 through March 2014. They are designed as energy-efficient replacements for traditional 400W quartz metal halide lamps installed in magnetic ballasts and intended for use in high-ceiling industrial, retail and commercial applications. The lamps were sold in both clear and coated versions.

Each lamp includes an etching, located either on the base of the lamp or the glass bulb that displays the date code in the format of a number followed by a letter representing the year and month, “Philips”, wattage (330W) and the model number (CDM330).

The firm has received 12 new reports of lamps shattering including one incident involving a fire. No injuries have been reported. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lamps and contact Philips for a free replacements. They were sold through electrical supply distributors, including Grainger, Rexel and Voss from May 2011 through August 2014 for about $40.