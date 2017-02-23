A homemade electrical panel started a fire in a home in Bellevue, Wash., earlier this week. As reported in The Seattle Times, a passer-by reported seeing smoke coming from the home early Tuesday and called 911.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered an industrial-size marijuana grow operation in the basement of the home. The illicit grow operation spanned the entire basement. King County property records show the basement is about 2,150 square feet, according to the Times report.

“They had plants and high-intensity lights,’’ said a Bellevue Police Department spokesman.

The fire was extinguished, and no injuries were reported. It’s unclear whether anyone was living in the home, the spokesman said.