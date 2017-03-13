The 2017 NEC is Here!

This conference will provide you with in-depth coverage of the most important changes in the 2017 National Electrical Code (NEC). Course content is based on Mike Holt’s 2017 NEC Changes Textbook. The Illustrated Guide features:

Hundreds of Illustrations. Detailed instructional images display the Code change in an applied setting .

Detailed instructional images display the Code change in an applied setting Color Icons. Explanatory icons that help you identify the specifics of each change, along with easy-to-understand explanations.

Explanatory icons that help you identify the specifics of each change, along with easy-to-understand explanations. In-depth Analysis. The rule is explained along with background information on the purpose of the change.

The rule is explained along with background information on the purpose of the change. Insightful Author’s Comment. Special notes provide clarification of the rule and highlight its application in the real world.

Special notes provide clarification of the rule and highlight its application in the real world. Practical Examples. Reinforce your understanding of the change with a simulated real-life problem.

Reinforce your understanding of the change with a simulated real-life problem. Practice Questions. Test your knowledge and understanding.

Course instructor: Brian House of Mike Holt Enterprises

This is a ‘must attend’ training event if you are an electrician, contractor, engineer, designer, or plant/facility maintenance person.

View this special video invitation from Mike Holt.

Dates/Locations:

♦ Atlanta — May 24-25, 2017 — Embassy Suites by Hilton Atlanta Buckhead, 3285 Peachtree Rd., Atlanta, GA 30305

♦ Cleveland — September 12-13, 2017 — (more information to come)

Schedule:

♦ 7:00 am to 8:00 am — Registration/Continental Breakfast

♦ 8:00 am to Noon — Code Session

♦ Noon to 12:30 pm — Lunch

♦ 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm — Code Session

Registration Fee: (includes copy of Mike Holt's "Changes to the NEC 2017" book, continental breakfast and box lunch each day.)

• Registration Fee$625

Speaker: Brian House of Mike Holt Enterprises – recognized NEC authority and trainer

Continuing Education and Professional Development Hours (PDHs):

EC&M Workplace Learning is certified as an approved provider by the National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying (NCEES) through that organization's Registered Continuing Education Provider Program (RCEPP). If you are a registered professional engineer and attend one of our 2017 Code Change Conferences, you will be granted 16 Professional Development Hours (PDHs) to help you meet your state's requirement for re-licensing.

• State Approvals (to date): Alaska, Delaware Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, and Washington

Our Code change conference program is also certified as an approved provider of NEC training by those states requiring continuing education for re-licensing of journeyman, master electricians, and electrical contractors. By attending one of our conferences, you will receive continuing education hours, pending final approval and adoption from various states. State approvals are being processed and will be posted as approved.

Brian House of Mike Holt Enterprises – recognized NEC authority and trainer



Since 2000 Brian has enjoyed teaching at seminars and apprenticeship classes. In 2010 he joined the Mike Holt video teams, and in 2014 joined the Mike Holt Enterprises staff as the technical director. He is still actively involved in developing in-house electrical apprenticeship programs, and continues to teach nationally for Mike Holt Enterprises on a variety of topics including Code Changes, Grounding vs. Bonding, Exam Preparation and How to Be a Great Instructor.

Brian House is a high-energy entrepreneur with a passion for doing business the right way. He’s a licensed electrical contractor, and worked in varying aspects of electrical contracting throughout the southeast United States since the 1990s. From single family homes to industrial manufacturing he’s enjoyed everything from service work to designing energy-efficient lighting retrofits, exploring “green” biomass generators, and partnering with residential PV companies. Brian has firsthand experience with the ups and downs of electrical contracting and a vision for its future. He expresses his commitment to the industry and his love for its people whether he’s teaching, or working on books or instructional programs.

Brian and his wife Carissa have shared the joy of their four children and many foster children during 18 years of marriage. When not mentoring youth at work or church, he can be found racing mountain bikes with his kids or fly fishing on Florida’s Intracoastal Waterway. Passionate about helping others, he regularly engages with the youth of the local community to motivate them into exploring their future.

CONTACT:

Kim Good

Events Manager

913-967-1865 or

kim.good@penton.com

Or 800-262-1954 (Customer Support)

HOTEL RESERVATIONS

ATLANTA CONFERENCE

​Embassy Suites by Hilton Atlanta Buckhead

3285 Peachtree Rd.

Atlanta, GA 30305

Ph: 1-800-EMBASSY

Room Rate: $169/nt.

Reservation Cut-off Date: May 2, 2017

Website: Click Here

CLEVELAND CONFERENCE

More information to come