May 24-25, 2017
This conference will provide you with in-depth coverage of the most important changes in the 2017 National Electrical Code (NEC). Course content is based on Mike Holt’s 2017 NEC Changes Textbook. The Illustrated Guide features:
- Hundreds of Illustrations. Detailed instructional images display the Code change in an applied setting.
- Color Icons. Explanatory icons that help you identify the specifics of each change, along with easy-to-understand explanations.
- In-depth Analysis. The rule is explained along with background information on the purpose of the change.
- Insightful Author’s Comment. Special notes provide clarification of the rule and highlight its application in the real world.
- Practical Examples. Reinforce your understanding of the change with a simulated real-life problem.
- Practice Questions. Test your knowledge and understanding.
Course instructor: Brian House of Mike Holt Enterprises
This is a ‘must attend’ training event if you are an electrician, contractor, engineer, designer, or plant/facility maintenance person.
Location: Embassy Suites by Hilton Atlanta Buckhead, 3285 Peachtree Rd., Atlanta, GA 30305
Registration Fee: (includes copy of Mike Holt's "Changes to the NEC 2017" book, continental breakfast and box lunch each day)
- Registration Fee: $625
Hotel Reservations: A discounted block of rooms are being held for conference attendees. To make reservations follow the instructions below.
Special Room Rate: Discounted rate of $169/night plus tax. To make a room reservation at the Embassy Suites, please contact the hotel at 1-800-EMBASSY on or before May 2, 2017 in order to take advantage of this discounted rate. Be sure to mention “EC&M Code Change Conference” when making your reservations.
Hotel Telephone: 1-800-EMBASSY
Room Reservation Cut-off Date: May 2, 2017
Hotel Website: Click Here
Conference Questions: 913-967-1865 or 1-800-262-1954 (customer service)
Cancellation Policy: If you need to cancel, we will refund your registration fee, less a $50 service charge, if the cancellation is made in writing three business days before the conference date. We regret we cannot issue any refund or credit on registrations canceled after that date. Substitutions are always welcome in lieu of cancellations.
