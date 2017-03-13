Registration Fee: $625

Hotel Reservations: A discounted block of rooms are being held for conference attendees. To make reservations follow the instructions below.

Special Room Rate: Discounted rate of $169/night plus tax. To make a room reservation at the Embassy Suites, please contact the hotel at 1-800-EMBASSY on or before May 2, 2017 in order to take advantage of this discounted rate. Be sure to mention “EC&M Code Change Conference” when making your reservations.

Hotel Telephone: 1-800-EMBASSY

Room Reservation Cut-off Date: ​May 2, 2017

Hotel Website: Click Here

Conference Questions: 913-967-1865 or 1-800-262-1954 (customer service)

Cancellation Policy: If you need to cancel, we will refund your registration fee, less a $50 service charge, if the cancellation is made in writing three business days before the conference date. We regret we cannot issue any refund or credit on registrations canceled after that date. Substitutions are always welcome in lieu of cancellations.