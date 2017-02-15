Necessity is the mother of invention, to be sure. It also gives birth to urgency, of course, spawning action where there’s been complacency and delay. A textbook case of this notion may be the latest round of developments in the world of microgrids — small, highly controllable collections of electric loads and generation resources that can operate independently of the grid in island mode, or interconnectedly with the grid, as needs dictate. While microgrids have been around in ...