Section 80.21 provides the requirements for the review of plans and specifications. There’s not a pro forma procedure for this, and do you not have to submit plans to the Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ) except as required by the particular jurisdiction. But you do have to:

• Permit the AHJ to review construction documents and drawings [80.21(A)].

• Ensure that the construction documents include all of the electrical requirements [80.21(B)(1)].

• Ensure that the documents and drawings are correct and comply with the applicable codes and standards [80.21(B)(2)].

The main responsibility of the AHJ is to complete a review within the established timeframes, or provide reasons for non-acceptance [80.21(C)(1)]. If the AHJ can’t complete the review in time because of a delay you could have prevented, do you think the AHJ is going to take the blame for that or find some reason for non-acceptance? Helping an AHJ complete that review is in your best interests.

If an AHJ schedules a visit at your offices for the review, designate a (nice) space specifically for the AHJ to work. Hot coffee would be nice.

You don’t want a frustrated AHJ developing a negative attitude because of the inability to get help sorting things out or finding something. So assign someone to be with the AHJ as a temporary assistant. This need not be an engineer or senior person, but it should be someone who understands your drawing and documentation systems. An engineer or senior person should be readily accessible to the AHJ.

This review isn’t for your protection; the AHJ doesn’t work for you. Although an AHJ may catch a mistake and require corrected plans to be submitted, Code conformance is your responsibility, not that of the AHJ [80.21(C)(2)].