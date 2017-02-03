The Industrial Energy Consumers of America urged President Donald Trump this week to nominate three candidates to fill the vacancies at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) as soon as possible.

“We are especially concerned about sufficient natural gas pipeline capacity to supply manufacturing facilities going forward. This concern is especially heightened given the significant anticipated volume of LNG exports that will compete with manufacturing pipeline capacity demand,” said Paul N. Cicio, President of the IECA.

With the announced resignation of Norman Bay, beginning on Feb. 3, there will only be two sitting commissioners. A quorum of three commissioners (out of a full complement of five) is required for most major commission business.

IECA is an important stakeholder because our ability to maintain and increase manufacturing jobs is completely dependent upon an increase in the deliverability of the supply of natural gas.