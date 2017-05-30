Announcing EC&M's 2017 Top 10 Electrical Design Firms

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., Burns & McDonnell is a company made up of nearly 5,300 engineers, architects, construction professionals, scientists, consultants, and entrepreneurs with offices across the country and throughout the world. It strives to create amazing success for its clients and amazing careers for its employee-owners. Burns & McDonnell is 100% employee-owned and is proud to be No. 16 on FORTUNE’s 2016 List of 100 Best Companies to Work For.

We're active members of the communities we serve. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind. The Stantec community unites approximately 22,000 employees working in over 400 locations across 6 continents. We collaborate across disciplines and industries to bring buildings, energy and resource, environmental, water, and infrastructure projects to life. Our work — engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, construction services, project management, and project economics (from initial project concept and planning through to design, construction, commissioning, maintenance, decommissioning, and remediation) — begins at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships.

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of consulting, engineering, and technical services worldwide. We are a diverse company, including individuals with expertise in science, research, engineering, construction, and information technology. Our strength is in collectively providing integrated services — delivering the best solutions to meet our clients' needs. Tetra Tech employs 16,000 employees in 400 offices around the world.

CH2M is a purpose-driven company in the professional services industry, delivering sustainable solutions benefiting societal, environmental and economic outcomes with the development of infrastructure and industry. In this way, CH2Mers make a positive difference providing consulting, design, engineering and management services for clients needing world-class solutions in environmental; industrial and advanced facilities; transportation; and water markets — from iconic infrastructure to global programs.

Mott MacDonald is a $2 billion global management, engineering, and development firm. It is one of the world’s largest employee-owned companies, with 16,000 employees and over 180 offices, delivering sustainable outcomes for clients in 150 countries worldwide. It works on projects in the transportation, buildings, power, oil and gas, water and wastewater, environment, education, health, international development, and digital infrastructure sectors. Mott MacDonald in North America is a vibrant infrastructure development and engineering company with more than 60 offices and 2,300 staff in the United States and Canada.

Stanley Consultants is passionate about helping clients globally solve complex challenges in power generation and delivery, transportation, water, energy and industrial plants, building services, and the environment. The company inspires powerful minds to create innovative, bold solutions by embracing diversity, training and a global mindset to build skills that stretch the imagination. It provides planning, design, permitting, construction management, program management, and alternative project delivery to its clients. The firm’s 1,000 members are committed to member-ownership, sharing responsibilities and rewards, and contributing to the communities in its 20 domestic and 9 international locales, sustaining the company for more than 100 years.

Mesa Associates, Inc. is a woman/minority-owned full service multi-discipline engineering, procurement, and construction management firm based in Madison, Ala., specializing in providing engineering services for the electric utility industry. Eighty-five percent of its sales are in the electric utility industry with 98% of the revenue generated from repeat customers. Mesa offers one of the most experienced and capable teams available for conducting engineering studies, analyzing systems, preparing designs, specifications, schedules, and cost estimates for a wide range of utility projects. The company’s core disciplines include civil, mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and controls, and process work.

Commonwealth influences and shapes the secure energy future through innovative, sustainable solutions for our valued partners and as thought leaders to the committees setting tomorrow's electric utility standards. We consult on, manage, and design power generation and delivery projects for utilities, independent power producers, government, industry, and leading academic, research, and health care institutions. Headquartered in Jackson, Mich., with roots in power since 1888, we have offices from coast-to-coast. We are proudly 100% employee owned and managed.

Syska Hennessy Group is a leading global, full-service MEP, information and communication technology (ICT), and commissioning engineering firm. With more than 500 professionals across 16 offices, we provide a full range of engineering services for projects of every size. We’ve been at the forefront of innovation since we were founded in 1928. We design smarter, safer, and more efficient buildings by integrating essential systems that respond and adapt to our changing world.

Since its inception in 1970, respect, integrity, professionalism, hard work, and mixing rules with imagination have been the guiding principles for this Lenexa, Kan.-based design firm. The comprehensive engineering firm offers core mechanical, electrical, and plumbing design, as well as fire protection, architectural lighting, technology, commissioning, and sustainable consulting services via 12 locations nationwide. With its more than 500 employees, HEI is able to provide exceptional client service worldwide on a vast array of projects.

It's time to unveil EC&M's highly anticipated Top 40 electrical design firms list for 2017, ranked specifically by electrical design revenue earned in 2016. This photo gallery offers a sneak peek at the companies making it into the Top 10 spots, listed in descending order. To find out more about the driving forces behind these firms' successes, details on what solidifies their position as leaders in the industry, hot and cold markets, and key trends shaping the business climate this year, look for the full 2017 Top 40 Electrical Design Firms Special Report coming soon.

The original research EC&M conducts on behalf of the Top 40 article each year has become an invaluable resource for consultants, manufacturers, and electrical design and contracting firms, making it an EC&M institution readers wait for every year.

To get on the list to receive the proprietary survey for next year, contact Executive Editor Ellen Parson at 913-967-1986 or ellen.parson@penton.com.

