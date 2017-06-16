The 5 Worst-Paying States for Electrical Engineers: 2016

Like last year, Montana (the Treasure State) is the lowest-paying state in the country when it comes to compensating electrical engineers. According to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (Occupational Employment and Wages Study from May 2016), Montana's average annual salary for an electrical engineer is around $76,000 compared to $122,000 in California (the highest-paying state in this year's rankings). Note: This list excludes the U.S. colony of Puerto Rico, which is technically the lowest paid at $64,700 per year and $31.11 per hour. Keeping in mind that these numbers do not account for cost of living differences, let’s take a look at the rankings in descending order.

Related Galleries

No Way — That Guy's an Engineer?

It Came from the '80s