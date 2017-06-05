Homeowners in the market for some residential electrical work in the Portland, Ore. area could get a discount if they take advantage of the “Qualified Electricians” program. According to a recent article from the Oregon Labor Press Publishing Co. Inc., IBEW Local 48 is willing to contribute $200 toward a customer’s next home electrical project in an effort to recapture more residential market share and drive business. This offer is part the Plus 5 PDX program, which was launched in 2014.

Since October 2015, “536 homeowners have taken Local 48 up on the offer, and the union has paid out $103,000 to contractors,” reports nwlaborpress.org. See the original news report for more details on how this program has translated into nearly $1 million in new work for union contractors.