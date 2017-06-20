Haven Plaza Square LLC, an affiliate of the Association of New York Catholic Homes and the New York Institute for Human Development (IHD); CTA Architects; and the managing agent, The Wavecrest Management Team, recently broke ground for a $9.89 million natural disaster-resistant infrastructure building and associated resiliency upgrades at the affordable housing complex known as Haven Plaza. Haven Plaza Square LLC is the owner of the residential complex located on Avenue C between 10th and 13th Streets on Manhattan’s east side.

The new two-story structure plus basement and the upgrades throughout the complex are in direct response to 2012’s Hurricane Sandy, when the nearby East River overflowed its banks, the Con Edison East River Generating Station adjacent to Haven Plaza exploded, and, as a result, Haven Plaza lost all electricity and steam for heat. Residents — many elderly — were trapped without elevator service, electricity, heat, or water.

The New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) and the New York City Housing Development Corporation (HDC) awarded nearly $10 million to Haven Plaza Square LLC for the project through the New York City Build It Back program.

According to CTA Architects’ Principal Daniel J. Allen, AIA, the new 2,080-sq-ft building, located at 212 Avenue C at East 13th Street, will house three boilers for heating steam on the second level, with gas as the primary fuel; electrical meters, domestic hot water pumps, and hot water heaters on the first level; and oil backup storage in the protected sub-grade space. In addition, he says the front façade will be glazed to allow the passers-by to view the inner works of the building and equipment within.

Due to the building’s location, the project calls for a strong architectural presence. When complete, the building will incorporate 1,300 sq ft of glazed curtain wall, 1,500 sq ft of metal façade panels, and 500 sq ft of green wall.