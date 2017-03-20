Finding the right person for your estimating department can be challenging. Whether you are looking for an estimator, a chief estimator, or an entry-level employee, you must match a person’s skill with the most appropriate position. A high-quality employee possesses business and technical skills, a good work ethic, honesty, and, most of all, potential. You won’t be able to mold an employee into a key member of your estimating team if he or she doesn’t have ...