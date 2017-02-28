Australian police have arrested an electrician who was allegedly assisting the Islamic State militant group (ISIS) in developing missile systems for use in Syria and Iraq. According to a report from Nine News in Australia, the electrician sought to assist ISIS overseas on how to "develop and detect missiles."

Haisem Zahab, 42 "researched and designed a laser warning device to help warn against incoming laser-guided munitions used by forces in Syria in Iraq." Authorities also allege the Australian-born man, who has never traveled to Syria or Iraq, assisted ISIS in designing and modeling systems to develop a long-range guided missile.

More than 20 police officers raided Zahab's property in the small town of Young in New South Wales on Tuesday.

Zahab worked at a local business installing solar panels.

“This is a very technical offense and this gentleman is quite technically minded so we will be doing a complete, thorough forensic examination of that property,” said Australian Federal Police Commissioner Andrew Colvin, according to a BBC report.

He has been charged with two counts of preparations for incursions into foreign countries for purpose of engaging in hostile activities, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.