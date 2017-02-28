By No machine-readable author provided. Lukeroberts~commonswiki assumed (based on copyright claims). [GFDL (http://www.gnu.org/copyleft/fdl.html), CC-BY-SA-3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/) or CC BY 2.5 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.5)], via Wikimedia Commons

Australian police have arrested an electrician who was allegedly assisting the Islamic State militant group (ISIS) in developing missile systems for use in Syria and Iraq. According to a report from Nine News in Australia, the electrician sought to assist ISIS overseas on how to "develop and detect missiles."

Haisem Zahab, 42 "researched and designed a laser warning device to help warn against incoming laser-guided munitions used by forces in Syria in Iraq." Authorities also allege the Australian-born man, who has never traveled to Syria or Iraq, assisted ISIS in designing and modeling systems to develop a long-range guided missile.

More than 20 police officers raided Zahab's property in the small town of Young in New South Wales on Tuesday.

Zahab worked at a local business installing solar panels.

“This is a very technical offense and this gentleman is quite technically minded so we will be doing a complete, thorough forensic examination of that property,” said Australian Federal Police Commissioner Andrew Colvin, according to a BBC report.

He has been charged with two counts of preparations for incursions into foreign countries for purpose of engaging in hostile activities, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.