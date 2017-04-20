As the nation’s infrastructure has aged and deteriorated, the estimated cost to make improvements has more than tripled, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE). The United States has consistently maintained a “D” average on ASCE’s Infrastructure Report Card since 2001, and 2017 was no exception. Once again, America’s infrastructure fell in the “poor, at risk” category with a D+ grade (see Grading America’s Infrastructure). ...