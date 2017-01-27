Electrical Construction & Maintenance (EC&M) Magazine
10 Ways to Install a GFCI Correctly

Jan 27, 2017
    It’s Only Temporary

    Section 590.6 of the NEC, which is part of Art. 590 covering temporary installations, notes that equipment used during construction, remodeling, maintenance, repair, or demolition is to have GFCI protection for personnel. This temporary service incorporates breaker-type GFCIs in the temporary service entrance panel.

  • GFCICountertop.jpg

    Receptacle in Island Mounted Below Countertop

    Section 210.8(A)(6) of the NEC notes that in dwelling units all 125V, single-phase, 15A and 20A receptacles in kitchens (where they are installed to serve countertop surfaces) are to have GFCI protection. Receptacles in this island-type countertop must be GFCI protected and meet countertop spacing requirements outlined in the Code. The spacing rule calls for the receptacles to be located not more than 12 in. below the countertop surface.

  • GFCIKitchen.jpg

    Kitchen Receptacles Serving Countertop Surfaces

    In a dwelling unit kitchen, receptacles serving a countertop service are to be supplied by not fewer than two small-appliance branch circuits, in accordance with NEC Sec. 210.52(B)(3). Receptacle outlets are to be installed so that no point along the wall line is more than 24 in. measured horizontally from a receptacle outlet in that space. In addition, these receptacles must be GFCI protected.

  • GFCIBathroom.jpg

    Bathrooms

    Section 210.8(1) of the NEC states that in dwelling unit bathrooms, all 125V, single-phase, 15A and 20A receptacles are to be GFCI protected. This requirement also applies to non-dwelling unit bathroom locations.

  • GFCIOutdoors.jpg

    The Great Outdoors

    Section 210.8(A)(3) of the NEC requires GFCI protection for 125V, single-phase, 15A and 20A dwelling unit receptacles that are located outdoors. Similarly, Sec. 210.8(B)(4) requires GFCI protection at outdoor locations of non-dwelling units.

  • GFCIAccessory.jpg

    Accessory Buildings

    Section 210.8(A)(2) notes that in accessory buildings that have a floor at or below grade level and that are associated with dwelling units, all 125V, single-phase, 15A and 20A receptacles are to be GFCI protected. Since the accessory building shown in this photo does not have a floor at or below grade level, GFCI protection is not required. However, the receptacle shown must be so protected since it is located outdoors.

  • GFCIVendingMachine.jpg

    Vending Machines

    Section 422.5(A)(5) of the NEC states that cord- and plug-connected vending machines manufactured or remanufactured after Jan. 1, 2005 are to be equipped with a GFCI that is an integral part of the plug or to be located within 12 in. of the plug. Older machines are to be connected to a GFCI-protected outlet. Electric drinking fountains must also have GFCI protection. These requirements are applicable to indoor and outdoor locations.

  • GFCIGradeLevel.jpg

    Mounting Height Requirements

    Section 210.52(E)(1) of the NEC calls for a one-family dwelling unit and for each unit of a two-family dwelling that is at grade level to have at least one receptacle outlet that is readily accessible from grade level and located not more than 6½ ft above grade level to be installed at the front and back of the dwelling. Readily accessible in this context means accessible without using some type of climbing device like a portable ladder. Similar requirements apply to multifamily dwelling units. Where there is a deck or balcony, the GFCI-protected receptacle is to be readily accessible from the deck or balcony and located not more than 6½ ft above the walking surface. All such receptacles are to be GFCI protected.

  • GFCICarnival.jpg

    At the Carnival

    Sections 525.23(A)(1) and (2) of the NEC state that GFCI protection is required for all equipment that is readily accessible to the general public in carnivals, fairs, and similar events, if this equipment is supplied from a 125V, single-phase, 15A and 20A branch circuit.

  • GFCIGarage.jpg

    Commercial Garages

    Section 511.12 of the NEC notes that all 125V, single-phase, 15A and 20A receptacles installed in areas where electrical diagnostic equipment, electrical hand tools, or portable lighting equipment are to be used must have GFCI protection for personnel. This requirement is particularly applicable to commercial garages and manufacturing facilities.

The ground-fault circuit interrupter (GFCI) has enjoyed phenomenal success as a life-saving electrical device. Since its introduction in the 1960s, the number of non-utility fatalities has declined markedly.

The GFCI is similar to an overcurrent device in that it interrupts the circuit rather than allowing it to continue operation when a hazardous situation develops. The GFCI continually monitors the circuit, comparing the amount of current (number of electrons flowing in a conductor past a given point per unit of time) in the hot wire going into the load to the amount of current in the neutral wire coming out of the load. These two amounts, in accordance with Kirchhoff’s Current Law, should be the same. If they are not, there is a ground fault in the circuit. If a person, typically grounded, becomes a part of this fault path, the result will be electric shock — which sometimes can be lethal. The GFCI senses this current imbalance and quickly interrupts the circuit, greatly limiting the hazard.

In past cycles, the National Electrical Code (NEC) has continually expanded the number of locations where GFCIs are required — particularly in residential kitchens. The rules for these locations are complex, and there is the possibility for installation errors. Although it is conceivable that a GFCI can be miss-wired, most violations involve failure to install GFCI protection in the first place. Since it is difficult to photograph GFCIs that have not been installed where mandated, this month’s gallery of GFCI images consists of compliant installations rather than those that are in violation of the NEC. Let’s take a look at how to do it right.

