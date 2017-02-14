A single receptacle on an individual branch circuit must have an ampacity at least the rating of the overcurrent device [210.21(B)] (Fig. 1). A single receptacle has only one contact device on its yoke [Art. 100]; thus, a duplex receptacle is really two receptacles. And one duplex receptacle on a branch circuit makes it a branch circuit with multiple receptacles. If a receptacle is connected to a branch circuit that supplies two or more receptacles: • The total cord- and ...