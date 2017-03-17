Article 215 covers the installation, conductor sizing, and overcurrent protection requirements for feeder conductors. The requirements for feeders have some similarities to those for branch circuits. But in some ways, feeders bear a resemblance to service conductors. It’s important to understand the distinct differences between these three types of circuits. You can generally think of feeders as being the “middle set” of conductors in the power distribution scheme. At one ...
