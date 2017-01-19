Understanding the branch-circuit requirements in Art. 210 is critical to completing Code-compliant installations. Article 100 defines a “branch circuit” as the conductors between the final overcurrent protective device (OCPD) and the receptacle outlets, lighting outlets, or other outlets (Fig. 1). The general requirements for branch circuits are in Art. 210, but Chapters 5, 6, and 7 contain requirements for many types of specific equipment and applications. Even more requirements ...