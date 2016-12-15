If the power source is a listed Class 2 transformer or listed Class 2 power supply — or it’s in listed equipment marked to identify the Class 2 power source — you’ve got a Class 2 circuit between the power source and the connected Class 2 equipment [725.2]. Take that sentence, change the 2 to 3, and you define a Class 3 circuit. Class 2 circuits are rendered safe by limiting the power supply to 100VA for circuits that operate at 30V or less, and the current to 5mA ...