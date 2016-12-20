West Virginia State Fire Marshal Kenneth Tyree has announced online adoption for the new Electrician License Renewal System nears a 40% rate in the first year of the service being available online.

“We could not be more pleased with the online adoption of the new electrician license renewal system,” he said. “Over 6,220 electrician licenses were renewed online this year, which clearly shows that our new online services portal is hitting the mark with our constituents.”

The new service enables authorized users to quickly and easily renew their licenses online. Service features include:

Secure log in with license number & last four of SSN

View and update contact information

Secure payment process

Receive a confirmation receipt and immediately download and print license card

The service is available 24/7 and allows users to make payments securely using Visa, MasterCard, Discover, American Express, or electronic check. Additionally, the service was designed to adjust to any size screen whether the user is accessing the application from a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer.

Fire Marshal Tyree also remarked, “The new online electrician license renewal system provides convenience to our licensees and is the fastest and easiest way for electricians to complete their renewal. Electricians can login to the secure website and complete their license renewal in minutes and immediately download their new license with no waiting.”

The West Virginia Office of the State Fire Marshal licenses approximately 16,000 electricians who must renew their license each year between April 1 and Dec. 31, but they are encouraged to renew before June 30 to avoid penalties. For more information, visit http://www.firemarshal.wv.gov and click “Online Services.”

The new online service was developed at no cost to West Virginia taxpayers and was created by the West Virginia Office of the State Fire Marshal in partnership with WV.gov.