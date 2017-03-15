Boston-based Vanderweil Engineers, one of the nation’s largest mechanical and electrical consulting engineers, has announced the acquisition of The Procz Group (TPG), a mechanical/electrical consulting firm specializing in the design of healthcare facilities.

TPG was established in 2006 and is based in Langhorne, Penn. The founders of TPG, Don Procz, PE, LEED AP, and Bill Procz, PE, LEED AP, will be principals at Vanderweil and will be part of the overall healthcare leadership team for the firm. TPG is operating under the Vanderweil name effective March 1, 2017, and its staff will relocate to either the Princeton, N.J. or Philadelphia offices of Vanderweil.

“The addition of TPG will not only greatly expand our presence in the healthcare market sector in the Pennsylvania and New Jersey metropolitan areas but will also be strategically aligned with our overall mission of serving as an industry leader in the design of healthcare facilities,” says Eli Sherman, president and CEO of Vanderweil Engineers. “Both Don and Bill have spent virtually all of their careers focused on healthcare design and their experience and expertise will enhance our ability to serve our clients in addressing the challenges and evolving needs of healthcare facilities today.”

TPG’s portfolio includes numerous projects for healthcare as well as pharmaceutical clients including the Atlantic Health System, Cooper University Health Care, Inspira Health Network, Main Line Health, the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Jefferson Health, Temple University Health System, Virtua Health System, Bristol Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, and Merck & Co.