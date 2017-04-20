Most electricians in our industry aren’t familiar with a valuable inspection standard — NFPA 73, Standard for Electrical Inspections for Existing Dwellings. This Standard was developed in 1990, with the first edition published in 1994. While NFPA 70, National Electrical Code (NEC) was doing a great job on newer homes, something was needed for older homes. Studies indicated fires and other hazards attributed to electrical causes would be greatly reduced if electrical systems ...