I’ve been a master electrician in the electrical contracting business for more than three decades. Over the years, I’ve seen the industry from many different angles. I’ve crawled under houses, bent conduit, pulled wire, and run the office. I’ve been involved in the commercial, residential, and industrial aspects of the industry, ranging from houses, schools, retail, and roadway projects, which were public and private bidding-type projects. Before becoming a ...
Website Registration Required to Access this Content
Only registered users have access to Silver content.
Registration on EC&M allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert NEC analysis and in-depth technical procedures.