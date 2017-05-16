We’ve all heard of the magic bullet theory. This concept is most often seen in commercials that promise miraculous results if you do this one thing or buy that one item. I’m not going to tell you the claims in these types of commercials are necessarily true, but I am going to tell you how to find that magic bullet for your electrical service business. First, let’s examine the parts of a bullet. A bullet consists of a metal casing, propellant, primer, and projectile. ...