In an expansion move, OLA Consulting Engineers, a Hawthorne-based mechanical and electrical engineering company, has opened its new Manhattan office located at 12 East 49th Street.

“We’ve been doing business in New York City since we started in 1974. In fact, in many years, half of our revenue is generated from clients in the city,” said Patrick F. Lynch, P.E., president of the company. “Having an office in Manhattan provides us with new opportunities for growth. It also enhances our ability to recruit young professionals who want to work and live in the city,” he added.

OLA Consulting Engineers has worked on projects in the city for the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Battery Park City, The College of Mount Saint Vincent, St. Ignatius Loyola School, Convent of the Sacred Heart, Saint Francis Xavier Church, Brooklyn Junction Mall, the Argonaut Building, 200 Fifth Avenue, Tammany Hall, the Watchtower Building, and Longchamp’s Manhattan store.

Based in Hawthorne with a staff of 50 professionals, OLA Consulting Engineers provides mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire protection engineering services, energy engineering services, and commissioning services for commercial, industrial and institutional facilities. The company’s projects include new construction, retrofits and renovations. The company’s credentials include certification as LEED Accredited Professionals, Certified Energy Managers, Commissioning Process Management Professionals, Certified Commissioning Providers and Qualified Commissioning Providers. In recent years, the company has made sustainable design and energy conservation a main focus.