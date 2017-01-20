If you’re like most electrical contractors, you probably hire electrical workers to fulfill immediate needs. You might want to reconsider this practice, however. Before spending the time, money, and effort needed to bring someone new onboard, ask yourself what skill sets the prospective electrical worker will bring to the table that can benefit your customers. Another factor to consider is what level of employee efficiency to expect upon hire in this ever-changing field. Let’s ...
Website Registration Required to Access this Content
Only registered users have access to Silver content.
Registration on EC&M allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert NEC analysis and in-depth technical procedures.