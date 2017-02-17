Thomas Watson Sr., president of IBM for more than 40 years, first coined the phrase “Nothing happens until someone sells something.” This is a basic tenet of business — without a sale, there is no business. For growing electrical construction company, business development efforts typically fall on the owner. They have the connections, relationships, and contacts that drive the sales engine of their company. They develop the sales strategy, manage and develop client ...
